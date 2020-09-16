The “Leaves are falling, Autumn is calling …”
I really try to keep my fencepost column positive, but with all the craziness going on, it is really hard. I know we often have challenges living on the coast, but to be also suffering from a pandemic, well, it is truly a double blow. A real positive effect during a pandemic or crisis is how folks come out of the woodwork to help each other. The Lions Club is out and about assisting folks, the Tillamook Cheese Factory is offering free lunch to evacuees, I could go on and on, but I would be writing forever.
Of course, if you are reading this from out of town, please wait to visit us until these fires are completely out. The emergency teams are really busy getting people to safety. They just simply don’t have the services to protect our vacationers too. I promise, when you return after this is over; you will be treated like gold. We miss you as much as you miss us. We are hurting right now. Let us heal.
Our International Police Museum is part of the Oregon Bottle Drop Redemption program for 501 (c) (3)’s. They would absolutely love to have your support through these trying times. If you have cans and plastic bottles you can donate to help them out, it would be greatly appreciated. Please contact them at 206 999 8474 if you can help them out. Your clean cans, glass, plastic and aluminum containers can be mixed together. When you call, they will make arrangements to have them picked up. Let’s keep our museum open for local visitors and tourists! The pandemic is hard on the IPM too.
As always, our Lions Club are right in the middle of helping folks through these hard times. They were able to bring two walkers for evacuees at the Tillamook fair grounds. These folks are beyond awesome! Be sure to thank a Rockaway Beach Lion folks.
The Fall Solve Beach Cleanup is still planned, but watch their website, just in case. It is at the Rockaway Beach Lions Club on Saturday, September 19th at 10am. Masks are required (hey, no problem) and sign up is online only. The beaches really do need to be cleaned. It has been a rough summer and some visitors have used our beaches without respect. Bring gloves and hand sanitizer and any kind of garbage pickup device you have. Then, our wonderful Lions will serve lunch to all the volunteers! (https://www.solveoregon.org/search?sort_c=&sort_o=&opportunity_id=&page=1)
“Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day.” Be safe and hang in there. Hard times don’t last forever. You are all in my prayers. That’s “Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
