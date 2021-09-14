Wow! The week got away from me! We spent Labor Day weekend in Central Oregon with Amber, but are now in Milwaukie with our daughter. She signed all the papers for the sale of her house in Gladstone, and is now settling down nicely in Milwaukie. We just spent two days painting the exterior. We still have more to paint, but our achy bones tell us we need to rest a bit, so we are off to our next adventure.
Meanwhile, I had better get to what's happening in Rockaway!
Sadly, my dear friend Terri Michel passed away after a long battle with cancer. I HATE CANCER! I met Terri years ago when she had a gallery/gift shop, where Re-Max is now located. I made sand dollar ornaments in those days and Terri carried them in her store. I was shocked how much income I received from my little hobby. We stayed friends through the years, though we were each always busy with our lives, so we only spoke occasionally, but always enjoyed each other. She was our city manager for many years and the owner of ETC, and she had a great love for our community. As an employee of the city, Terri was active in all the city events, always making sure they were flawless, such as our awesome July 4th Parade, the Parks and Rec Italian Dinner and Carnival in the Park. Our town will miss Terri Michael. My sympathies to her partner, Dave May...
I now have ‘the rest of the story' about the collision between our counties train and the automobile. This is a good one, and I really have to share. I am just not sure where to start! How did the car not hear the train whistle? I am a mile away from where the train stops, and I can hear it in my house with the TV blaring. Well, thank goodness the train was going slow, because the driver of the car was distracted by a giant corn dog. As the driver approached the railroad tracks on SW 6th St, he (or she) looked up , saw the Pronto Pup shop and rolled onto the tracks. The train, with emergency brakes on and going 10mph, pushed this lucky driver and passenger about 50 feet down the track. I guess a 15-ft long Corn Dog is pretty distracting.
Speaking of The Original Pronto Pup restaurant at 602 HWY 101, they had been trying to sell the business, and they now have found new owners. The change in ownership will happen October 1st. Be sure to stop by and wish them well in their new adventure in life, and stop by in October to welcome the new owners to our community.
I would like to remind you, once again. Tony and Michelle Vinciquerra, who have volunteered in Haiti for many years, are still looking for folks that are willing to donate to Partners in Health. This donation is tax deductible and 100% secure. You can type the following address in or just type in Partners in Health donation. Thank you for your consideration.
https://www.pih.org/article/haiti-earthquake- updates?designationId=ERPLTSYY&form=FUNMSXSPREJ&fundraiser=NGRNQXNP
I have been trying to talk Amber into having a Little Free Library at her home in Milwaukie, and was quite pleased to hear that there are several here in our little town! You can find two on N. 3rd, and they are chocked full of both children and adult books, and there is another in Lake Lytle on NE 12th. You can take or leave a book. Isn't that cool?
“Build-It" with a Lion is coming up this Saturday, September 18th at 10am. This event is open to local children, 4 years and older, with parental supervision. This event, because of the pandemic, will be a ZOOM event. You can pick up the kits Friday, September 17th at our Rockaway Lions Club. Participants will need their own hammer, safety glasses and a small phillips screwdriver. The children will be building and painting a small lawn tractor. I saw the picture, it is very cool. The kits are donated by the Warrenton Home Depot and the Rockaway Beach Lions.
The Solve Beach and Riverside Cleanup is coming up. It is Saturday, September 25th. As always, the Rockaway Lions Club is coordinating this event. More in next week's column.
Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends will be walking Garibaldi's downtown on September 15th. For more info, email Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com or 503 332 5861.
“When the elderly die, a library is lost and volumes of wisdom and knowledge are gone.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.