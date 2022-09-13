I recently visited the Artists’ Reception in the North Coast Recreation District for the Rockaway Renaissance Artist’s group. It’s been so rewarding to watch the group grow, both in terms of members and in terms of events and art being created.
“We had four people at our first meeting in March,” said group founder Cindy Gregory. “We had four people for the first few weeks, and one by one they started joining.”
They’re joining now more quickly. When I checked the Facebook group before heading to the reception, membership stood at 67. The following day, it showed 72. Clearly, Cindy’s organization has struck a chord in our community.
“We had two goals when I started the group,” Cindy explained. “First, we wanted to create an opportunity to show and sell our art. But the main goal was to create a space where people could come and feel safe.”
That feeling of safety, of acceptance, is part of every interaction I’ve had with the group or its members. Everyone is so supportive of fellow artists, taking a genuine interest in their work and their progress—even when the media in question are as different as, say, photography and abstract painting.
“The wonderful thing is, they fit in our group,” Cindy explained.
The Artists’ Reception showed some of the creativity and diversity of media represented by members. Robin Bock’s textile art includes both traditional quilt patterns and unique fabric illustrations; she showed a wall hanging of our iconic Twin Rocks, where she sewed a cutout of the “sea monster,” using the soft-edge appliqué technique, onto a beautiful background of blue and white abstractions that suggest waves.
“I have the original pattern for the rocks as a digital file,” Robin said, “which means I can scale it up or down to make a template for cutting it out.” The same image sits atop the Rockaway Renaissance Artists combination background piece and declaration of principles, which was posted at the reception.
Rick Hampton, familiar from his “Rick’s Pics” postings on social media, exhibited prints of many of his photographs of the unparalleled scenic beauty along the Oregon Coast. One print included two sunsets: one of the sun through the “sea monster’s tail” at Twin Rocks, mounted above a glimpse of the sun through the crevice at the north edge of Pacific City’s Haystack Rock.
“People ask me how I can have more than a thousand sunset photos when there are only 365 days in a year,” Rick said. “Well, there are 22 spots along the highway from Cannon Beach: pull outs, scenic overlooks, and more. Every spot is different.”
Nathan Searls showed several of his captivating acrylic abstract paintings. I was fascinated by two that he brought to the meeting I attended in May, when my wife had just begun watching YouTube videos about how paintings like his are made. The artist pours different colors and types of paint onto a canvas, then tilts and otherwise manipulates the canvas. The effect is to create imagery that, while calling to mind musician John Cage’s word “aleatory” for art created as if by the rolling of dice, looks vibrant and organic in form: sometimes resembling a wave, sometimes ripples on a pond, sometimes sea life.
Jill Collar’s paintings have a completely different feeling, whimsical and fun, yet still convey the fascination of life at the coast. From aquatic scenes on oyster shells to larger canvases with mermaids, jellyfish, and more, she focuses on bright colors and clearly outlined shapes that catch the eye.
All in all, 70 individual works of art were displayed (and, of course, for sale). I wish I could have credited everyone’s work here, because it can take such courage to display something you’ve labored over and put it before the public eye. And this reception was a way to connect artists with viewers.
“I had an artists’ reception at the end of our Garibaldi show,” Cindy said, “but I wanted to do one at the beginning.” The show at NCRD runs Monday-Friday through the end of September, in the room next to the kitchen (adjacent to the upstairs parking lot).
