I recently sat down with Mayor Charles McNeilly to talk about an upcoming series of workshops devoted to community and destination management planning. Headed by the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA), these workshops are meant to identify projects to improve Rockaway Beach, whether from the viewpoint of residents, visitors or businesses.
“I don’t even care if tourists offer suggestions,” Mayor McNeilly said with a laugh. “These workshops are for anyone: residents, short-term rental owners and business owners too, who may or may not live within the city limits. I care deeply about what matters to them.”
Beginning Monday, September 18, Nan Devlin of the TCVA will lead four workshops during which we’ll brainstorm, create, and prioritize projects intended to improve various parts of our community. Prior workshops in Bay City, Cape Meares and Oceanside have focused on projects related to outdoor recreation, local foods, arts and culture, lodging, public safety and more.
Most important, the projects developed in these TCVA workshops are intended to fall under the umbrella of our transient lodging tax (TLT), meaning the funds will be available to implement these projects.
How this will work: at 6 p.m. in City Hall (276 S Highway 101), on September 18, a Community Information Meeting will kick off the process. Attendees will set the goals for a community and destination management plan, followed by a discussion of sustainable tourism and destination management. This meeting will also describe the three follow-up workshops, as well as what deliverables the workshops will produce. As always, a question-and-answer period will be provided for attendees.
Following this meeting, the first workshop will take place on October 2, also at 6 p.m. in Rockaway Beach City Hall. This workshop will begin with a discussion of what the community values about living in Rockaway Beach. This workshop will also introduce a key concept for projects: analyzing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) facing the execution of each project. This tactic for identifying outcomes and obstacles will help us identify workable, significant projects for the city to implement with TLT funds.
Workshop #2, scheduled for October 23 from 6-8:30 p.m., will begin with a review of the input from workshop #1. It will go on to define categories and initiatives based on a discussion of values, desired assets, and the SWOT previously identified. The meeting will then review, discuss, and propose additional projects within each initiative, and discuss why they matter.
Monday, November 13 will see the final workshop, during which attendees will review and refine input from the previous sessions. This workshop will look into challenges and funding options, the length of the proposed projects, and most important will rank and prioritize projects.
Within a month of this final workshop, TCVA will present the city with a draft of the community and destination management plan. This will take the form of a prioritized list of projects, which can be submitted to the budget committee at the beginning of the next fiscal year. This committee will then submit the list to city council for inclusion in our next year’s budget.
TCVA will facilitate and provide materials for each meeting, so that residents and other participants can concentrate on the vision they have for how to best use our TLT funds. TCVA recommends that the city complete at least three of the top-priority projects within a year.
This is an important point: the plans, ideas and projects identified in these four workshops will be laid out in a framework that can see them in action in the next twelve months.
For a look at other communities’ experiences with the process, visit https://tillamookcoast.com/industry/ and scroll to the section titled Community & Destination Management Plans. You can view completed plans for Cape Meares, Oceanside, Manzanita, Bay City, and Garibaldi.
Whether or not you already have a specific idea or suggestion, Mayor McNeilly encourages you to get involved. “Even if you don’t have an idea, come to the sessions and see what your friends and neighbors have to say.
“You can contribute to creating the vision for Rockaway Beach. If you ever felt like you had no input or say in where the city was going, join us.”
