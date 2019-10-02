I hit a milestone! Well, in my mind it is. This is my 400th column writing for the Rockaway Beach Fencepost.Is that too many? I hope not. I love it, but as always want to remind you to contact me about your event, birthday, and celebration of just anything that you may think is newsworthy. If you don’t tell me, I will never know about it. And your news makes my column so much more fun to read. Thanks to my fans for all your support, and thanks to all who don’t support me. Giggle…. You are stuck with me for awhile longer. Hopefully, it will be a long while.
Effective September 15th, the Tillamook County Fire Defense Board in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry and our very own Rockaway Beach Fire Department, are now allowing burning barrels and burn piles. Dale and I love finally being able to clean up our yard for the winter, burning in our approved fire pit. And we love to cozy up to the fire on those cool autumn nights. Make sure you contact your local Fire Department for burn permit requirements.
So, our town has loads of activities to keep you warm during the chilly fall weather. Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week, seniors can enjoy a healthy meal at 11:30 at St. Mary’s by the Sea with Meals for Seniors. There is clogging at 10:30am on Tuesdays and line dancing at 1pm on Thursdays at the community center. Through November, you are welcome to the Lions Club for Bingo each Friday evening, and you can play Bingo each Saturday night year round. And every Wednesday you can drop by the City Hall from 6-7:30 for an ukulele jam with the Salty Strings Ukulele Group. All instruments and voices are welcome. We even have ukes for you to borrow. See, there is absolutely no reason to be bored in our community. Summer may be gone, but the fun never ends!
Speaking of the chilly weather, I want to remind you that little ghosts and goblins are creeping around our dark city streets, both morning and night. At the end of the month on October 26th, from 6-7:30, there will be a Halloween Party for the youth in our town. This is an annual event, and way too much fun. But, as you remember, we used to wear our costumes for weeks ahead of October 31st, and we were not always watching the traffic. We really need to ask ourselves “What if….” when we see the kids darting around between cars or just being excited, and running out into the street. Better to be slow and safe, then sorry.
One of my favorite stores, Simply Charming, has moved next door to the Little White Church Antiques. Don’t despair, you will once again find Kim Tackett’s wonderful items, ‘charmfully decorated’ but in a different location. You will see familiar items from the store, such as the arbor, picnic tables and buckboard, outside the building before you enter. The Little White Church is such a darling store already, but the addition of Kim’s shop, is the icing on a delicious cake. Their hours are Monday through Saturday, 10-5 and Sunday, 12-5. And they are located at 344 US-101. Stop by for a visit. And be sure to tell Kim I sent you!
October 5th and 6th are the dates of the “Wicked” Market Days Home & Gift Market Sale at the Warehouse 10 in Twin Rocks. You know their sales, they are crazy awesome. Besides very ghoulish sales, there will also be door prizes, giveaways, tricks and treats! On their advertisement, they say, grab the girls and go to the beach. Well, I know a bunch of fellows that love this store too. Just sayin’.
The Mookulele Group is meeting on Saturday, September 14th, in Manzanita at 1pm. If you need some lessons, or want to brush up on what you already know, come by earlier. Mr. Bill will be there to help you out.
Another quick reminder for all. You need to mark your calendars with another wonderful play coming up at the NCRD Performing Arts Center. It opens on Friday, November 1st and it is called Moon Over Buffalo by the Riverbend Players. There are only six performances, so buy your tickets now. Advance tickets are available at www.tickettomato.com.
As I mentioned last week, Rockaway Beach is hosting their 1st Annual Starlight Parade. So, I am really excited about this event. Thanksgiving week and weekend is going to be a magical and amazing time to be in or visit our wonderful community. The parade is going to be prior to the arrival of the Santa Express. The grand finale will be the Lighting of the Christmas Tree. The Rockaway Merchants Association is hosting this wonderful event. I am waiting for more information, and will let you know as I receive it. All I know is I am thrilled about it. I think you will be too.
“The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves. We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.