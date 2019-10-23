Well folks, fall is definitely here. We are busy cleaning inside our little cabin now. How did we ever accumulate so many treasures? We are also busy cleaning up our yard and loving our big bonfire. It feels so great to clean up. Now, if we could just get our mail in a timely manner. Then life would be perfect. (Wink, wink...)
The Mookulele Club will be meeting this Saturday, October 26th, at the Tillamook County Library. The jam begins at 1pm, but if you are a beginner, stop by early for a quick lesson. The Salty Strings of Rockaway Beach are meeting at our city hall on Wednesday at 6pm. Come Rocktober with us! Both groups have loaner ukes for you to borrow. And all are welcome! Just come and sing, or bring your own instrument. I am hoping to go to both events!
So, take a nap after the Mookulele Jam, and then plan on going to the Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation Halloween Party! It is Saturday, October 26th from 6-7:30. It is at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. This is an action packed event; there are games for youths, a sing and dance off, costume contests and one food-eating contest. Parents, bring your cameras. There will be ample opportunity for photos of the kiddos.
The Riverbend Players are performing “Moon Over Buffalo” beginning November 1st. They will have six performances at the NCRD Performing Arts Center in Nehalem. The dates are November 1,2,8,9 at 7pm and November 3 and 19 at 2pm. If you purchase your ticket online, you can save $3 per ticket. If you purchase a ticket for Sunday, Nov. 3rd, at the 2pm matinee, you can stick around after the show and enjoy a free talk back, discussion and Q&A with the director, cast and crew! Advance tickets can be purchased at www.tickettomato.com.
The Rockaway Lions Club Thanksgiving Food Basket Program applications are available at all schools, city halls, and post offices from Garibaldi to Manzanita. The applicants must live between Garibaldi and Manzanita. After filling out the application, mail it to the Rockaway Lions Club, PO Box 611, Rockaway Beach, 97136, but remember, this must arrive no later than Sunday, November 10th. Even if you have received a basket in the past, you must fill out the application. This year the pickup date will be Monday, November 25th from 9:30am-11am. You must pick up your own basket, or have someone pick it up for you at our Rockaway Beach Lions Club. The Thanksgiving Food Basket will be filled on November 24th, and volunteers are definitely welcome.
“Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it’s about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves.” I sure wish I could dress up and go trick or treating again. Those memories in my childhood are some of my fondest. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
