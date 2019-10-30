The monsters may alarm you in the pale moonlight,
The nightmares in October occur on shadowy nights.
There will be goblins and zombies for all to enjoy,
You may even see a superhero or a princess, the dream of every girl and boy.
Don’t trip on a broomstick or a child masquerading as a witch,
Look for the Neahkanie Pirate; he has an eyeball with a twitch.
Have a great time all, but kids, watch for approaching car lights,
And be in by midnight or there may be a gruesome fright!
Halloween... It brings back wonderful memories. I was so sad when people started telling me I was getting to big to trick or treat. To all, have fun and be careful.
The Lions Club is honoring our community veterans with a Veterans Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, November 10th. All are invited, and the veterans will enjoy a free meal, all the others guests enjoy their dinner by donation. The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Best of all, we will have the opportunity to thank all the veterans in our community. The Rockaway Lions Club is located at 286 South Anchor Street, right behind our city hall.
While I am on the subject of the Lions Club, they are once again having their Rockaway Lions Club Basket Program. Applications for these baskets can be picked up at schools, city halls and post offices from Garibaldi to Manzanita, and must live within those areas. Donations are welcome! Drop them off at the Lions Club.
We stopped by Four Paws on the Beach in Manzanita and bought our Golden Retriever pup, Koa, a new toy that will last longer than a week. We were pleasantly surprised that we received a discount because we live in the area. We thank you and Koa thanks you. They are at 144 Laneda Ave. I recommend them!
Dale and I were invited to go on a wild mushroom hike by Salty String friend, Kristin Koptiuch, and had a wonderful time. It was in the Sitka Marsh on Tohl Road in Nehalem, and organized by the Explore Nature Tillamook Coast. If you ever get a chance to go on one of these hikes, do it. It was really cool. I know more about mushrooms than I ever thought I needed to know, but it was amazingly interesting! Thanks for the tickets Kristin.
The Rockaway Beach Library has a storytime for children every Tuesday at 3pm. This storytime will include ‘silly songs and fun stories’ with Mathew. After that, your children can check out books, with your family library card, to take home with them to help their love if reading continue to grow! Isn’t our library phenomenal?
The Mookulele Group will be jamming in Manzanita at the library on November 2nd at 1pm. And Christmas practice has begun with the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach each Wednesday evening at 6pm at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. You will enjoy the leadership of Steve Tackett at this jam. And, for those who would like to keep up with us, check out our Facebook page. We have a few simple questions to answer, and then you are in. All are welcome at both of these groups and we even have ukuleles for you to borrow!
Last but not least! A hilarious comedy ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ opens on November 1st at the NCRD Performing Arts Center in Nehalem. The dates of the performances are November 1, 2, 8, and 9th at 7pm and November 3 and 10th at 2pm. You can save $3 per ticket if you purchase online at www.tickettomato.com. At the November 3rd, 2pm matinee, you can stay after the performance and meet the director, cast and crew. This event is included with the purchase of a ticket!
“There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight.” Happy Halloween! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
