Hey Anne McBride! I am able to add this to my column. I was looking at the wrong month. So, you are first today! The Rockaway Beach Library is having one of their awesome programs tomorrow! Thursday, October 10th at 3pm, there will be a “Collage Workshop.” This event is sponsored by the TCL Main Library, and is an opportunity to explore creative ways to repurpose old stuff into creative collage. Bring your friends, and meet new at this class. It will be fun. All you need to bring is yourself, and Valerie is supplying everything else.
While I am on the subject of the library, on Saturday, October 12th, there will be an ukulele jam at the Rockaway Beach Library. The jam begins at 1pm, but if you are new to this little instrument, or need to brush up, come early. He will work a bit with you on that.
While I am talking about uke jams, join the Salty Strings of Rockaway Beach every Wednesday at our City Hall from 6-7:30. Look us up on Facebook, if you want to keep up with ukulele news. At both of these events, ukuleles are available and all are welcome, whether you play it not. We have a mandolin player and he is a wonderful addition to the group.
Happy birthday to Mike Kukral, Katie Kuiper, Ashok Lately, Marilyn Elkins, Pam Moreland, Bill Landau… aka Mr. Bill, Animesh Lately, Patricia Blondie, Kim Tackett and Diane Nelson. Have a fabulous birthday at the most beautiful time of the year!
The holidays are really coming quick. But first, we have Halloween about to cast anchor. There have always been events at the Rockaway Community Church and the Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation. I have confirmed the Parks and Rec is a go. The Parks and Recreation Halloween Party is Saturday, October 26th from 6-7:30 at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. At this event there will be games, costume contest, food eating contests and a sing-off like karaoke. The Halloween Dance will be at the same time, and is still being planned. The Rockaway Community Church will not be having their event this year. They are busy having new paint, roof, landscaping and new parking areas done so next year can be even more amazing with their updated building.
Friday, November 1st is opening night for the comedy, Moon Over Buffalo with the Riverbend Players. There will be six performances, November 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th at 7pm and November 3rd and 19th at 2 pm. This will be at the NCRD Performing Arts Center at 36155 9th St in Nehalem. Tickets are available at tickettomato.com for $14 or $17 at the door. Laughter is an instant vacation!
Boy, Rockaway Beach is truly the town to celebrate the holidays in. On Friday, November 29th at 5pm, we are going to be able to enjoy our 1st Annual Starlight Parade. At the parade, you will have the opportunity to enjoy a parade of floats, cars and trucks decorated with lights. The Candy Cane Express will arrive shortly after the parade with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and then the most magnificent “Lighting of the Christmas Tree.” There will also be caroling by the Neah-Kah-Nie Choir. After these celebrations you can spend the evening shopping at our town’s distinctive stores until 9pm. Next week I will tell you more. All the information will fill my column. I can’t wait!
Fall is here, the evenings are getting cooler and darker. You can brighten up and warm up at the Lions Club’s Bingo Games each Saturday evening at 6pm. There are only a few more Friday Night Bingo games, so be sure to go to one of those.
Another reminder for you during this cooler season. Drop off donations for the North County Food Bank at the many food barrels all over town.
“When you find yourself in the position to help someone, be happy and feel blessed because God is answering that person’s prayer through you. Remember: Our purpose on earth is not to get lost in the dark, but to be a light to others, so that they may find God’s way through us.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.