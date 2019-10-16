Are you enjoying autumn? I absolutely love the color in the woods behind our cabin. Plus, the holiday season feels so close. Oh yes, Christmas music and warm fires in the fireplace. Oh wait, we don’t have a fireplace. But hot cider and pumpkin anything is on my to do list in the fall. Now, I am just sitting back and enjoying life!
Halloween is really going to be a lot of fun for kids and adults alike in our hair-raising town. The Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation is having a sing and dance-off, games, a costume contest and a food eating contest. This chilling event will be on October 26th from 7-9pm. The location will be our City Hall at 276 S. HWY 101. BOO! More next week!
The Mookulele Group will meet at the Tillamook Library on October 26th at 1pm. If you need beginner lessons, come early! They have ukes for you to borrow. And the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach meets every Wednesday at the City Hall at 6pm. Pretty soon we will be practicing our holiday songs. That is always fun. Come join us!
It’s coming soon! Moon Over Buffalo, with the Riverbend Players, opens on November 1st the NCRD Performing Arts Center. Be sure to mark this on your calendar. Advance tickets are available at www.tickettomato.com. This should be a load of fun!
Well folks, it is getting to be that time of year. The awesome Lions Club will once again be making up Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for the needy in our community. To help, please drop by or call the Rockaway Beach City Hall and pick up an application if you know of an individual or family in need. Thanksgiving applications must be returned to the Lions Club on Anchor St. by November 10th. Another way to help is to find a Lion in our town, they are everywhere, and they will also tell you how you can help out. While we are on the subject, donations of any kind are needed for the baskets. And for the Christmas baskets, unwrapped toys are needed for babies up to teens. There are Lion barrels all over our community. You will be helping neighbors and that’s the best thing ever!
Another reminder, don’t forget to drop off your gently used donations for the Holidays Gift Table at our very own Rockaway Beach Library. This is a really fun fundraiser our library has every year. They are looking for holiday items, gifts, etc. They sell these items through the Christmas Season and it all helps pay utility bills and more. We are blessed to have them in our community. Let’s help them as much as we can!
The weekend after Thanksgiving will be amazing! You will be brought into the holiday season, Rockaway Beach Style, and there will be so many opportunities for fun, your head will spin. I hope I don’t leave anything out as I cover the events, but there will be a train ride, a parade, the “Lighting of the Christmas Tree, caroling, a Holiday Gift Fair and I believe there is also a French Toast Breakfast, supporting the Meals for Seniors program. I will update you as we get closer, but this is a weekend not to be missed. If I have not mentioned your occasion, please contact me. I don’t want to miss a thing.
“I never met a pumpkin I didn’t like.” I am so happy there are autumns in my life! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.