Happy October! Don’t you love the leaves changing colors and the chill in the air? I know I do. It should be interesting what the holidays will bring, but hey, it’s always fun to try new and different things, right? Hopefully we will treasure our lives even more when things get back to normal. We will breathe a little deeper, hug a lot more and simply enjoy every little thing that we are gifted with.
Have you been shopping in downtown Rockaway Beach lately. Dale and I take Koa for walks and he loves the special treats most of the merchants give him. To top our walk off, we always order a couple of dishes from the Barview Jetty Taqueria at its new location, across the street from our City Hall. (318 S. Hwy 101.) It has given me new inspiration to walk more. Plus, we are meeting lots of really nice folks, even though I have no idea what they look like. But I should recognize their eyes..... Giggle.
Dale and I have a new assignment for ourselves. We have 12 years of digital pictures that we are picking through, making hard copies and putting them into family albums. We are doing this online through Costco photos, then, two hours after we send them to Costco, they are ready to be picked up. It’s a lot of work, but I have always felt better with hard copies of pictures with digital backup. It’s quite a chore to pick “the best of” out of thousands of pictures. We also discovered that as we look back on our old albums, we really prefer the pics with people in them. The scenery is nice, but gets rather boring after awhile. Our daughter, Amber, is a genealogy expert, and she keeps telling me the people pictures are essential to her in doing her job. So, that’s one of the things keeping us busy during the pandemic.
Halloween is less than a month away. I have been busy contacting people about what is planned in our community. I sure hope something is. What a delightful time we had as kids on Halloween night. I will update you on community happenings as I get the information. I know the kids want something to do, as long as it is safe, I am sure the parents are hoping something is in the planning. “Trick or treat, lots of sweets, goblins are floating on our streets!”
As I mentioned last week, the Meals for Seniors program can use your donations. What I neglected to mention was how to do that. Thanks to a reader, Dorothy, I was reminded of that fact. So, here is all the information you will need to help.
If you would like to donate to the program, send out your check made out to Meals for Seniors, Inc and mail it P.O. Box 852, Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136. The other option is to donate through their website at www.mealsforseniorsrockawaybeach.org/donate. Keep an eye out because every year a flyer with this info will come in the PUD bill. Thanks so much everyone. And thank you Dorothy for the reminder. I know the Meals for Seniors program thanks you too!
“Autumn is my time. I am most radiant and full of energy when the leaves are falling and there is a ghost of change in the air.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
