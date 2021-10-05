I am learning the difficult language of Hawaiian. Amber told me about a language app for my phone. She is learning four languages, but I thought it would be fun to try to learn Hawaiian. Wow, it is challenging, but I am slowly picking up many of the terms. The app is called Duolingo, and it is a pretty easy app to learn from. Me learning a different language is not so easy. After all, this summer, St. Mary's Academy, class of ‘71, had our 50th year class reunion. No, I didn't go, but it shows you how long ago my brain had to workout like this. But, wait, getting my motorcycle endorsement this year was one of the hardest tests in my life. Hmmm.... Maybe I am on a roll....
Dale and I travel a lot. After all, we are retired. Well, one thing we have missed going to, since we are not here as often, is the City Council meetings. They really keep you informed of what goes on behind the scene in our town. Well, do not fret! My friend, Jane Scott, tapes these meetings, and you can either watch them on her channel on Charter TV, or, what Dale and I do is watch them on the internet wherever we are. With whatever search engine you use, type in Jane Scott Video Productions, and viola! It is easy to figure out. I look for the latest Rockaway Beach City Council meeting. These folks work hard to do what is best for our community, and it is really nice to see them in action. Plus, if you may happen to disagree with something, you can attend the next meeting and speak your mind, nicely of course. So, after I get onto her page, I click on ‘video on demand TCTV’ and quickly find out how busy Jane is. I scroll through until I find the Rockaway Beach City Council. Click on that, sit back and relax. It is a great community update for all. Look around her site. There are a lot of county meetings and events that she covers. Thanks Jane. You are awesome!
It has been a while since I could post events happening in our town, and I haven't had anyone tell me about any. But! I came across two upcoming events yesterday. I am writing this column on September 30th, so the first event looks like it will have already happened. Too bad. It was an Arts & Crafts Festival from October 1st-3rd. I hope you were able to check it out. Someone forgot to contact me.
Well, I am not late on the second event. On Friday, October 22nd - Sunday, October 24th, there will be a Kite Festival in Rockaway Beach! It will be at our wayside, right in the center of town! A bittersweet note is that this annual festival in dedicated to the memory of Ann Swain, who had been a Chamber and Community Volunteer for years. Be sure to jot this down on your calendar. Hopefully someone will give me more details this week, otherwise, I will put on my Nancy Drew shoes, and do some sleuthing.
We have several birthdays this month! Happy birthday to friends, Ashok Patel, Marilyn Elkins, Pam Moreland, Bill Landau, Mike Kukral, Mary Armstrong, Robin Jenck, Animesh Patel, Patricia Blondo, Kim Tackett and Diane Nelson. And a happy birthday to all of you I missed. Beautiful month for a birthday, huh?
I noticed a past resident, Betty Crisp, recently passed away. She was such a lovely lady. Dale, Amber and I got to know she and her husband Glenn, at “The Float" ice cream parlor years ago. It was a local hangout in those days, and we knew almost all the locals that were regulars. (That was a whole lot of folks!) RIP Betty.... You are with Glenn in heaven now.
There is no update on the Christmas tree lighting on the City's website yet, but I am crossing my fingers and toes that it will happen this year. It is an outdoor event, so personally I am ready for it. I am offering some Christmas music on my ukulele if it happens, maybe even if it doesn’t happen. The ‘lighting' is usually the Friday after Thanksgiving, so I am wishing and hoping and my offer is open ended!
“Listen! The wind is rising. And the air is wild with leaves. We have had our summer evenings. Now for October eves!” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
