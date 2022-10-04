The first Listening Session, held on Wednesday, September 28, brought together several dozen Rockaway Beach residents, with personnel from the City Council and the Planning Commission attending.
The purpose of this session, as envisioned by candidates Cindy Kay Gregory and Charles McNeilly, was to find out what issues Rockaway citizens would like city government to address. The session approached these issues in an orderly way, and residents were all encouraged to participate in stating issues, but more important in proposing positive solutions.
The meeting covered a broad range of topics—from improving beach access, to making go-bags available in short-term rentals, to restrictions on motorized vessels on Lake Lytle. (The issue there: Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife is in charge of the water, while the county is in charge of the boat landing. Coordinating between these two different organizations can be challenging.)
One significant topic: emergency preparedness. I wrote about the CERT team meeting at the fire station early last August, and sadly the planned go-bag class for September was cancelled. Until this program resumes, the Rockaway Beach Library is developing a go-bag exhibit, with a list of recommended contents and suggested sources. As a member of the library board, I’ll make a point of publicizing this when it becomes available.
Other suggestions around emergency preparedness include making emergency information easily available in short-term rentals. Furthermore, the suggestion was floated that the city would benefit from an emergency services director, who would be a single point of contact for city government, police, and fire services. “These have been fragmented,” said city council member Kristine Hayes.
If there was a single theme that came up time and time again, it was communication—in both directions. That is, the council and planning commissions stressed the need for citizen input on issues we find important. Likewise, residents want to hear from city government about what progress is being made on these issues.
“We used to get a newsletter,” said several residents. One of them, Catherine Carr, suggested working with journalism or speech-and-debate students from Neakahnie High as a possible source of content for the newsletter. (If this comes to pass, please contact me as I’d love to act as mentor and editor to help empower the next generation of journalists.)
We also heard from several city staff about the way citizen-proposed projects are meant to work. There is a three-part process:
Residents who have an idea, an issue, or a request communicate this to the mayor. The mayor then becomes a champion for the project based on these requests. Finally, under the mayor’s guidance and input, the city council implements the program that addresses the idea, issue, or request.
There were many more topics of discussion, including ways to ease the tension between out-of-town visitors who don’t seem to respect residents or otherwise cause friction. “We need to discourage the disposable attitude of large vacation rentals,” said Hayes. “We need to ask, what are you contributing to the city?”
Naturally, most people wanted to know how we plan to fund these programs. City council member Mary McGinniss excitedly told about getting the Salmonberry Trail funded through a grant from ODOT. The $3.75 million grant is funding construction of a paved path from Washington Street to the High School. “The right-of-way follows the railroad tracks, which are owned by the Port of Tillamook,” she explained. “And the grant from ODOT means they are responsible for building it.”
But if there was a single, most-important theme, it would be this comment from Planning Commission member Sandra Umholtz: “Please come to meetings. Ask these tough questions. Keep showing up.”
If you missed this meeting, the next one is currently scheduled for Saturday, October 15, at 10 AM in the new Rockaway Roastery, 165 S. Miller, a few blocks south of the Wayside on the ocean side of highway 101. Additionally, there are plans to add a third session as a Zoom conference in late October. Watch this column, and social media, for details.
