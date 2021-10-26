If you should hear blood curdling screams on this eerie night,
Or the howling makes you protect your neck from a gruesome bite.
It's just some kids disguised with devilish grins, The shadowy figure with the most candy wins.
Rockaway Beach is the place for some spooky hocus pocus, But don't let a black cat in your path make you lose your focus.
Just mix up your magical potion, have your ‘tricks or treats' ready, You may be frozen with fear, but keep your hands steady.
In the moonlight of this ‘All Hallows' Eve',
The jack-o-lanterns and goblins may tempt you to leave.
Just remember the slithering and sneaking may have you spinning, But the creaking and rattling will leave the kids grinning.
At each door the kids may get one candy each,
What fun! Have a Happy Halloween, Rockaway Beach!
This goes without saying, but I will say it anyway. Remember as you drive through town that our children will be scampering around in costume and not always watching the traffic, so you need to watch out for them. Just remember what it was like when you were a kid.
Things are slowly getting back to normal. The Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a ‘Trunk or Treat' on Saturday, October 30th, from 12-3pm. You can head over to the wayside with your
costume or camera and enjoy the festivities. There will be pre-made bags for the children that attend, passed out by many of our local merchants. You can walk around or drive (depending on the weather) and show off your costumes. Anyone can participate. Hmmmm? Please wear masks. Covid 19 and safety precautions will be taken for this event. I don’t know about you, but I think this sounds like lots of fun!
Another part time resident in our town has passed away. Cathy Brown's mom, Esther, passed on September 25th, just four days before her 91st birthday. Folks, if you never met her, she was a real sweetheart. She always had a smile on her face and a great giggle. She loved life, and loved Rockaway Beach. Rest in Peace my dear friend, and prayers to your family.
Have you joined the ‘Get Fit With Rhonda & Friend’s on Wednesdays yet? This Wednesday, October 27th, they will begin their walk at St. Mary's by the Sea. Get fit, have fun and meet new folks! It doesn’t get much better than that. Call Rhonda at 503 332 5861 or email Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com for more information.
“I wish for you a night of delights and frightenings!” Happy Halloween. That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
