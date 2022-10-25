It’s always exciting when a local business expands. So when Kim Tackett opened the Garibaldi branch of Simply Charming, it was welcome news for those of us who had known and enjoyed her shop over the years.

We discovered it when it was in the yellow house past South 3rd. Memories of that location included the year Santa Claus came to visit the children there, no doubt through the good graces of Kim’s husband Steve Tackett. Steve has been one of the guiding hands of the Salty Strings ukulele group, and our tropical-themed carols that year helped provide a festive atmosphere.

