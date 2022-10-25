It’s always exciting when a local business expands. So when Kim Tackett opened the Garibaldi branch of Simply Charming, it was welcome news for those of us who had known and enjoyed her shop over the years.
We discovered it when it was in the yellow house past South 3rd. Memories of that location included the year Santa Claus came to visit the children there, no doubt through the good graces of Kim’s husband Steve Tackett. Steve has been one of the guiding hands of the Salty Strings ukulele group, and our tropical-themed carols that year helped provide a festive atmosphere.
That building changed hands, but the Tacketts kept their spirits up, and when they finally moved into the lovely mid-century modern building at 130 N Highway 101, with its floor-to-ceiling windows facing the street, it became a new home for her business, with its unique blend of, well, charming clothing and housewares, many made by local artisans.
The decision to open a second location has caused a little sadness and confusion on the part of regular visitors to Garibaldi. The site, at 302 Garibaldi Avenue, had long been a beloved bakery, famous for their doughnuts and other delicious treats.
Sadly, health issues forced the closure of the bakery; as the building underwent a renovation, speculation up and down our stretch of the coast was wild. Many hoped it would be another bakery, or at least another great source for doughnuts. Kim reported that in the early days of the Garibaldi Simply Charming, visitors would come in asking, “Where are the doughnuts?”
For now, doughnut lovers take heart: Grumpy’s at the corner of N 2nd and 101 can hook you up, and as they’re just a block north of the Rockaway Simply Charming, that’s an easy walk. The Beach Bakeshop is just a few doors south on 101, though their baked apple-cider doughnuts are the only option they offer in the circular-deliciousness category. (We can’t get past their cheddar-bacon biscones, whether for a savory breakfast treat or with a cup of their clam chowder in the afternoon.)
If you’re heading south, doughnuts are on the menu at the Barview Jetty Store and Deli just south of Twin Rocks, which has its own story of revitalizing a longtime icon of our little villages. (Can anyone else see a future column about the doughnuts of Rockaway Beach?)
But since its grand opening on October 1, the Garibaldi location, Simply Charming 2, has been welcoming customers to what could shape up to be a wider selection of diverse wares. Kim’s vision for this location is to have a mix of her own traditional offerings—clothing, housewares, small furnishings, decor, and other creations—alongside booths where individual vendors and artists can display and sell their own products.
We wonder if there’s an opportunity here for some cross-pollination of different ideas around creativity, artistry, and of course doughnuts. The growth of the Rockaway Renaissance Artist Group here in town has led to several shows, displays, and sales over the summer; there might be a tie-in for individuals or for the group at large to partner with Kim for the holidays, and expand their reach.
And of course, it seems like a natural for someone to work a deal with Grumpy’s or the Barview Jetty store to sell doughnuts to visitors who stop in at the old bakery location in Garibaldi. Talk about a hungry market!
To inquire about space in Simply Charming 2, contact Kim at (503) 887-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.