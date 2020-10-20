“Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it's about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves.”
Some really enchanting news was shared with me. MAYOR Sue Wilson has informed me that the Rockaway Beach Fire Department will be sponsoring the first annual Rockaway Beach “trunk or treat" event! Isn't this thrilling? This ghoulish event will be on Saturday, October 31st from 3-5 PM. Decorated cars are encouraged and will be staged at the wayside. You are asked to arrive at 2:30. The kids in attendance will receive pre-made treat bags. This will be a drive through or walk through, depending on the weather. Of course, Covid precautions will be in effect. Now families, disguise your kids in their costumes and plan a howling evening, Rockaway Style. And a huge thanks to our RBFD!
Roby's Furniture and Appliance have a giveaway on Facebook almost every week. Last week I entered the contest, and guess what? I won a cute accent chair for my ukulele room! The value of this little gem is $539. And it is so comfortable. The colors go with everything in my house too, including the orange couch I bought at Roby's a few years ago. Thanks Roby's.... You guys are awesome!
I love it when you guys email, message or call me. Sandra Umholtz recently messaged me some wonderful news. The Lions Club is still assisting the community, even through these tough times. They are going to be having a ‘Take Out Only Vet Dinner' fundraiser on Sunday, November 8th from 1-5pm. You will get to enjoy spaghetti, salad, dessert, drink and garlic bread. Now, ain't that cool? More information in a future column.
Keep your eyes open friends! Simply Charming has moved! As I type this, they are getting their shop in order and decorating, but we all know it will be just as awesome as the other location. The address is 130 N. Hwy 101. Be sure to stop by and shop or visit when you see their open sign in the window. It is a wonderful place to shop and the folks that work in there are always friendly. Perhaps soon you will see Steve Tackett and I performing a few songs on our ukulele's there. Congrats on your move Simply Charming... Wait!! I have an update!! They opened last Saturday. So lets welcome them to their new location!
Okay, on the subject of voting, keep your eyes open because a future Headlight Herald will have an issue with a section on our candidates. They will be answering questions and letting you know how they can make Rockaway Beach better. So, candidates, get your info into the newspaper so folks will be able to decide wisely. It's best to be fully informed, right?
Okay folks, call, message, text or email me to get your news out. It makes my column much more interesting and fun to read. I hope you bombard me with fun things for my column.
“A full moon rarely occurs on October 31st. But naturally, one is happening on Halloween night, 2020.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!” (The Halloween full moon will be a so-called ‘blue moon' because it's the second full moon of the month.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.