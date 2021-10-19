I lost my calendar for my column last weekend, and I am totally lost without my notes now. So, bear with me. I hope I can recall everything I was going to talk about for the rest of the year.
Our community lost a good man. Dr. John Tarnasky recently passed away in the Seaside hospital. I did not know him, but my friend, Cecile Doyle, wrote a very nice tribute to him I would like to share.
“Today is a very sad day for our friend John Tarnasky as he passed away in the Seaside hospital this afternoon. He was a very fine OBGYN doctor and said he delivered over 3000 babies in his career. He was a gentle man that loved travel, Oregon football, live theater, good food, and most of all his wife Gloria. May he Rest In Peace. We shall all miss him. He made so many of us laugh and follow his sense of humor. You are loved and will always be thought of. His children were and are fine people who also will miss this amazing man.”
RIP John and my prayers for his wife and family.
October 22nd- 24th are the dates for the Rockaway Beach Kite Festival “Go Fly A Kite" at the wayside. 2021 is the 45th Annual. So plan on bringing your camera and your family and friends and pray for wind.
I have a surprise! It even surprised me! This year Rockaway Beach will have a Trunk or Treat event at the wayside on Saturday, October 30th. It is just now being planned, so next week I will have the full scoop. The Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department sponsors it and the Merchants Association will be in costume with ‘bags of goodies' for the kids. That will keep you in suspense until next week. Right?
The Lighting of the Christmas Tree is happening! Sue Wilson gave me a call about it, so it is official. It too is in the planning stages, but I can tell you it is on November 26th, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Be sure to jot it on your calendar. I wish I could find mine. It would make life so much easier.
I just noticed that the ‘Get Fit With Rhonda and Friends’ will be walking up the 3rd Street hill on October 20th. Call Rhonda at 503 332 5861 if you want more information.
"October, tuck tiny candy bars in my pockets and carve my smile into a thousand pumpkins.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.