This weekend, the Riverbend Players present “Dracula!” by Philip Grecian, October 21, 22, and 23, in the Performing Arts Center at North Coast Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem.

Director Tom Cocklin, involved with Riverbend Players for over six years, has put together a tight cast of newcomers and familiar faces. Co-director Mark Bartrom, last seen on stage as Reverend Harper in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” adds his experience directing last year’s “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.