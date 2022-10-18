This weekend, the Riverbend Players present “Dracula!” by Philip Grecian, October 21, 22, and 23, in the Performing Arts Center at North Coast Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem.
Director Tom Cocklin, involved with Riverbend Players for over six years, has put together a tight cast of newcomers and familiar faces. Co-director Mark Bartrom, last seen on stage as Reverend Harper in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” adds his experience directing last year’s “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
As with “Life,” the sound table provides a combination of audio and visual fascination. No digital clips here: the crew creates a creaking door (or coffin) by opening a prop door. The roar of the storm comes from a wind machine, a hand-cranked combination of wooden slats and canvas sheets.
Best of all, the “children of the night,” in Dracula’s famous line about the wolves howling in the darkness, are vocalized by Juli Stratton, who was so much fun as Officer O’Hara in “Arsenic and Old Lace.” The sound she produces here is chilling—but the way she makes it will fascinate you.
Along with Linda Petersen, a Riverbend regular for the last six years, and newcomer Samantha Rossert, these three have their hands full. Breaking glass, knocking over furniture, or pounding stakes, you’ll love the way they keep your imagination on the boil.
Music by Chris Moncrieffe includes eerie themes inspired by his favorite dark, eastern European Neo-classical composers. He also added a few light-hearted advertising jingles to help solidify the image of the 1940s radio show, and of course to thank the show’s sponsors, Wanda’s Cafe in Nehalem and The Little Apple in Manzanita.
Since the first rehearsal, the directors challenged the cast to consider the “character arc” of their roles. Cocklin and Bartrom charged the actors to explore the growth in their characters’ personalities, which evolve from the introduction to the wild, terrifying conclusion. Combined with the pace of events in the script, it makes for a very tight combination of plot and character.
Familiar faces include the always-delightful Margo McClellan, here playing Lucy Westenra. Lucy has been suffering from an undiagnosed but increasingly grave disease. “I hope to elicit chills and goosebumps from the audience,” Margo says. She has done precisely that to the rest of the cast since the earliest rehearsals.
Lucy’s fiancé, Jack Seward, is played by Jeff Slamal, who has been involved in every Riverbend production since 2017. Seward operates a sanitarium on the wild northeast coast of England. Lucy’s childhood friend, Mina Harker, is played with compassion and growing horror by Emily Dante, whom Dracula has chosen as his next victim. “I’ve wanted to play Mina Harker since high school,” Emily says, and it shows in her nuanced performance—as well as her blood-curdling screams.
Cannon Russell has been acting since 1998, and brings that depth to the role of Jonathan Harker, Mina’s husband. Jonathan had an experience in Transylvania with the mysterious count, but suffered amnesia. As Harker recovers his memory, Russell’s characterization deepens, as does the mystery.
Newcomers include two members of Dr. Seward’s staff at the sanitarium, Carol Parks and Ellis Conklin. Parks plays the superstitious assistant Birdie, convinced that the mysterious resident at the ruined abbey near the sanitarium is Jack the Ripper. Conklin, a musician and journalist, plays Williams, the orderly charged with keeping track of wayward patients. While initially placed in the role of comedy relief, they bring enough compassion to their roles that they also show change.
Christian Simmons, in his first role with Riverbend, truly took the character-arc idea to heart in his role as Renfield, the maniac whose penchant for eating flies and spiders landed him in Seward’s madhouse. A lunatic who has a creepy yet comic presence in his early scenes, Renfield’s humanity overcomes his madness as he learns the terrible plans that Dracula has for Mina.
The play is introduced by Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, Seward’s professor from medical school in Amsterdam. Van Helsing has devoted his life to destroying vampires. And of course, we meet the greatest vampire of them all: Count Dracula. These two characters are both performed by your obedient servant—myself. They are a natural progression from my previous roles as Orson Welles in “The War of the Worlds” and George Bailey in 2019’s “It’s A Wonderful Life.” I’m delighted to be working with these wonderful, talented people, and I hope you’ll join us for some Halloween thrills.
