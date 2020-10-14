“The magic happens after daylight when the pumpkins flicker in the autumn moonlight.”
I been studying the Oregon Motorcycle and Moped Manual lately. I take the eRider Intermediate with Team Oregon soon. I’m a little nervous, so I am busy studying day and night. Wish me luck. It’s been a long time since I have been in a class and taken a test.
It’s birthday time! We need to celebrate everyone that has a birthday this month, but these are the folks that I know are having birthdays. Happy birthday to Patricia Blondo, Robin Jenck, Diane Nelson, Pam Moreland, Ashok Lately, Kim Tackett, Marilyn Elkins, fellow ukulele enthusiast, Bill Landau, Mike Kukral and Annimesh Patel.
Years ago, when I was in my early 20’s I worked at a salon on 52nd and Holgate for a long, long time. It was called Magic Touch Beauty Salon. It was such a fun job and we had a great crew. Well, at the helm was a gal by the name of Karen. Time went on, I did move to another salon eventually, but I always considered Karen as a great boss and good friend. Years later we got in touch again and now we both live in Rockaway Beach. I want to wish Karen Bowyer a wonderful birthday and thanks for being a mentor and friend. You helped me to be who I am today girlfriend!
Yesterday was the last day you could register to vote. Now, do your homework, research both sides and be informed. There are lots of great folks running for City Council. It is reassuring to know that that many people want to serve our community. It is not an easy job.
I love this. We have another Volunteer Fireman running for the Rockaway Beach City Council! Geoff Grace has served our community in the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department since 2011. We have been in contact with each other; he is running for Position 3 as a City Council Representative. He is also a Medical and EMS Training Officer. He is a nationally Registered and Oregon Paramedic. He has his Associate of Fire Science Degree from Columbia Southern University, he has also worked for the Tillamook Ambulance since 2014, and he is easy going, open minded and determined to get the job done. He has also promised to always be present at our council meetings. Yes, a good choice. He loves our community. But, do your homework. And please contact Geoff at geoffreyRB3@outlook.com or visit his Facebook or Instagram page @geoffreyRB3 for any questions you may have.
“We have had summer evenings; now for October eves.!” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
