I was working in the lab late one night, when my eyes be held an eerie sight....
Don't you just love fall! Halloween is the icing on the autumn cake! I have so many great memories going from door to door with my brother and sisters in Milwaukie, and even better memories taking our daughter, Amber ‘Trick or Treating' at all the relatives home, then settling in my parents Eastmoreland neighborhood. And we have lots of pictures year by year!
As a child, we would fill up our bags, go home and get another, then fill that bag up. It was always a mystery that all our chocolate bars would be gone when we returned to see what we had collected. It was years later when we found a stash of chocolate bars hidden in the kitchen with my Dad's name on it. Ha-ha, he did have a sweet tooth!
The weather was perfect for the Kite & Art Festival at the wayside on the first weekend in October. Now, you can look forward to the 42nd “Go Fly A Kite" annual kite festival, Friday, October 22nd- Sunday, October 24th. This event is dedicated to the memory of Ann Swain, who was an avid volunteer in our community for many years. Be sure to sonder over to the Rockaway Beach Wayside to get the best view of the kites on the beach! I love the date of this event. It will continue to bring tourists in our town even though the visiting season is over. But then, who really needs a reason to go to the beach, right?
Steve Press called me a few days ago to let me know that the new owners, Diane Langer and Doug Hammer are now the proud new owners of The Original Pronto Pup at 602 Hwy 101 S. in Rockaway Beach. You know the place, the building with the large, no enormous hot dog on top of it! That dog has even caused a car/ train collision. Anyway, he said they are hoping to be open this winter, so keep your eye in the dog and you may find a tasty feast one evening. Hopefully I will hear updates from the owners soon.
So, not much on the tree lighting yet. I believe everything is based on the City/County/State mandates at the time. I do know there are a lot of festivals happening all over the state, so I am keeping my fingers crossed that we can do this. Please cross you fingers or better yet, say a little prayer. (My ukulele is sooooo ready to perform!)
Well, back to painting. Will chat again next week.
“Laugh and the world laughs with you. Cackle maniacally and people back away from you slowly.” (Giggle...) That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
