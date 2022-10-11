Summer might officially be over with the passing of Labor Day last month, but there’s no shortage of upcoming events and activities. Here’s a list of a few.

First, there’s been a change of venue for the second Rockaway Beach Listening Session, scheduled for Saturday, October 15 from 10 AM—12 noon. Interest in the first event has caused the organizers, City Council candidate Cindy Kay Gregory and mayoral candidate Charles McNeilly, to reserve the larger room at the Nea-Kah-Nie School District building at 504 N. 3rd, a few blocks up from the post office. This is the room at the southwest corner of the building, near the basketball courts.

