Summer might officially be over with the passing of Labor Day last month, but there’s no shortage of upcoming events and activities. Here’s a list of a few.
First, there’s been a change of venue for the second Rockaway Beach Listening Session, scheduled for Saturday, October 15 from 10 AM—12 noon. Interest in the first event has caused the organizers, City Council candidate Cindy Kay Gregory and mayoral candidate Charles McNeilly, to reserve the larger room at the Nea-Kah-Nie School District building at 504 N. 3rd, a few blocks up from the post office. This is the room at the southwest corner of the building, near the basketball courts.
The night before this event, October 14, the Rockaway Beach Candidate Forum will take place at the same location, from 6—8 PM.
It’s been a busy summer and early autumn at the Rockaway Beach Library. Photography students from Neakahnie High School participated in the library’s first art show which highlighted their creative vision through wonderful photos of this area. Other art shows are in the planning process, and the library is examining gallery equipment to display art work on the walls.
In addition, the library received a grant from the city to purchase two display cases. The intention is to use them to display local writers’ efforts, and create other new displays as well.
This goes with the creation of a single large plaque honoring the creators of the Rockaway Beach Library. Library patrons are no doubt familiar with the many individual plaques on the wall to your left as you enter the library. The large plaque will include the names of everyone on the originals.
The Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library are gearing up for their annual Christmas-time sale. Traditionally set up by Pat Paulsen and his wife, Linda, the sale includes holiday decorations and small gifts, donated by the community to support a fund-raising sale in late November. (I’ll include a reminder before the sale starts.)
Beginning now, the library is accepting donations. Ornaments, stocking stuffers, anything that represents the holiday you and your family celebrate. “We would appreciate it if you are able to bring these items in prior to November 5th,” said Jean Scholtz, president of the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library Board.
Library hours for donations (or of course to browse and check out books!) are Tuesday—Friday 10 AM—6 PM, and 10 AM—5 PM on Saturday. The library closes from 1:00—1:30 for lunch.
If you, like many of us, were concerned by the recent health advisory about toxic levels of bacteria in the water, North Coast Communities Watershed Protection is hosting a Zoom presentation on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6—7 PM. Professor Mary Woods, founding director of the University of Oregon Law School’s Environmental and Natural Resources Law Center, will discuss public trust doctrine and how it relates to today’s forestlands. Professor Woods “will support details regarding Oregon land-use environmental impact, past, present, and future,” said Rockaway Beach resident Nancy Lanyon, one of the organizers of this event. To attend, go to healthywatershed.org and sign in to the Zoom meeting.
St Mary by the Sea is hosting their Fall Festival at noon, Saturday, October 29. Costumes, face and pumpkin paintings, and a photo booth promise fun. This free event asks only that you bring a bag of candy for the kids and a potluck item in the harvest theme, such as cornbread, chili, or a pumpkin dessert.
On November 5th and 6th, My Essential Collection in Rockaway is sponsoring an Energy Healing Event at the Old Mill RV Event Center, 210 S. 3rd Street, in Garibaldi. Vendors, speakers, and demonstrations are scheduled in subjects from meditation and yoga to massage therapy and jewelry. “We had everyone asking when the next one was happening,” said Andrea Wolfe, proprietor of My Essential Collection.
