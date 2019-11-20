This column is going to be loaded with information. I will get right to it.
The Rockaway Beach Library is having a Holiday Collage class tomorrow. On Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.. This should be loads of fun! No experience is necessary. Bring yourself, a friend and meet new people while you relax and enjoy this activity guided by Val from the main library.
There is a community Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner at the St. Mary’s by the Sea hall at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. We enjoyed dinner there last year and really enjoyed ourselves. We even strummed a few songs for the folks attending. Giggle, the reviews were mixed. Anyway, feel free to bring your special dish for all to enjoy. It will be appreciated, but isn’t necessary.
Our beloved town will be blanketed in lights and Christmas Spirit from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The holiday season begins with our annual ‘Lighting of the Christmas Tree’ at the Rockaway Beach Wayside at 6:30 p.m on Friday, Nov. 29. (The Friday after Thanksgiving.) Bring your homemade ornament to help decorate our tree. A barrel will be at the wayside for canned donations to be given to the North County Food Bank.
On this night, the Candy Cane Express Train will arrive at 6:30 p.m., with Santa and his Elf, and your family and friends will enjoy refreshments and caroling. First, there will be a performance by the Neahkahnie Choir, then you can sing along with the Salty Strings Ukulele Group.
After the tree lighting, the businesses in town will be open late so you can find fun gifts for everybody and then be able to simply enjoy the holiday season wrapping your gifts, sipping cider and watching Christmas movies!
The Rockaway Beach Holiday Gift Fair is on the same weekend. It is open on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10-5 p.m.. The location is the Rockaway Beach Civic Facility at 276 Hwy 101. This is a fundraiser for the Parks and Recreation Department. The Parks and Rec director, Melissa, said they are making ornaments again and will be serving donuts and pastries as a fundraiser. There will also be a ham basket raffle too!
The Little Crow is having their annual special holiday sale too. It is on the night of the Christmas Tree Lighting, from 5-8 p.m., and everything in the store will be 50 percent off. This delightful store is located at 104 N. U.S. 101.
The Meals for Seniors French Toast Breakfast is Saturday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m.-noon. The cost is by donation and absolutely all are welcome. There will also be a Silent Auction and photos for sale by Don Best at this event. This is also a fundraiser for the Meals for Seniors program.
Starting Nov. 29, you can enjoy the Holiday Table filled to the brim with awesome gifts for friends, family or yourself at the Rockaway Library. You pay what you can at this sale. It is a perfect teaching opportunity for your children. The gift of giving is much more inspiring than the joy of receiving. This sale ends just before Christmas. The library hours are noon -5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. All the proceeds from this sale go toward their building maintenance and operational bills.
The Mookulele Group will be meeting on Nov. 23 at the Tillamook Library. They begin jamming at 1 p.m., but if you need beginner lessons, come early. And I cannot go without mentioning that the Salty Strings Ukulele Group meet at the Rockaway Beach City Hall each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. All are welcome at both jams. And best of all, Christmas is in the air!
Tomorrow is the day you can head over to the Bay City Arts Center on 5680 A St. in Bay City. You will enjoy the Repairmook Repair Cafe. This is an evening of community skill sharing. Basically you can fix your broken things. So bring in your lamp, jewelry, clothing, vacuum cleaner, power tools or kitchen appliances. If you have questions you can call 503-683-1549.
Toys and food are still needed for the Lions gift baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Rockaway Lions Club is making sure everybody that is in need in our community has food and gifts. If you would like to donate, stop by the Lions Club, behind our city hall, or contact you neighbor Lion.
“No one has ever become poor by giving.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.