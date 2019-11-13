One of the coolest business in Rockaway Beach, The Little White Church, has an event coming up on Nov. 16 from 10-6. They are celebrating their 11th Annual Open House. If is a must go to event each year. They always have yummies to enjoy and will also have a $50 gift certificate drawing. I hope I see you there!
The Holiday Gift Sale at the Rockaway Beach Library begins soon! It begins Nov. 29 and runs through Christmas. They would absolutely love some nice items you can’t use at home for their gift table. What a perfect way to re-gift. Christmas ornaments would be wonderful too. Just drop them off at the library and they will be added to the table for folks to buy, by donation. The money will help to pay bills at our community library. We are so lucky to have them! I check out this sale every year. They have gifts for kids of all ages; from 1-109! These are always quality gifts. And what a great way to teach your children about the gift of giving, and for a very reasonable cost. (Once again, you pay by donation.)
Speaking of the library, they have a fun event coming up on Nov. 21. It is a holiday edition of their popular collage classes. Nope, there is no experience necessary. Just show up at 3pm and Val, from the main library will guide you through this activity. Hey, bring a friend too! The more the merrier!
And don’t forget to bring your children to the Rockaway Beach Library each Tuesday at 3pm. Mathew will have Storytime For the kiddo’s , which will include silly songs and fun stories.
There are a lot of birthdays that I am aware of, this month. Happy birthday to Lori Martine, Debbie Bellport, Robin Swain, Julie Jones, Anne Savage, Myrna Riley, Louann Swanson, Danielle Hurd, Carolyn Walters, John Magnano and Betty Baumgart. And to all the folks I missed, you have a great birthday too!
The Lighting of the Christmas Tree and Holiday Gift Fair at the Rockaway Beach Wayside and Rockaway Beach Civic Center is being held on Nov. 29 and 30. Our Holiday Gift Fair is free and is a huge fundraiser for the Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation. You will also enjoy holiday music as you shop for gifts.
The Lighting of the Christmas Tree is always a magical occasion with song, lights and the whistle of the train. Your children will enjoy also Mr and Mrs. Santa Clause as they arrive on the Candy Cane Express Train. This fun will begin on Friday, Nov. 29th at 6pm and the tree lighting is at 7pm at the Rockaway Beach Wayside. Your family and friends will also enjoy refreshments and caroling by the Salty Strings Ukulele Group and Michael Simpson’s NKN Choir. A barrel will be at the wayside for canned donations to be given to the North County Food Bank. Mark this date on your calendar and pray for great weather! Giggle.... OH! Don’t forget your homemade ornament for the community Christmas tree!
On Friday, Nov. 29th, our local shops will be staying open late, so you can find absolutely perfect gifts for everyone on your Christmas list. Our town is always alive with the Christmas Spirit from Thanksgiving through Christmas. Of course, the Salty Strings Ukulele Group is busy practicing Christmas music now, each Wednesday evening, at the City Hall at 6pm. You can come and watch, sing, or play whatever instrument you play with us. We welcome all! Whew, that was a lot of info in a few paragraphs. I hope I didn’t forget anything.
The same weekend of merriment will also include a Meals for Seniors French Toast Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. This event also includes a Silent Auction and photos for sale by Don Best. See, you can get your Christmas shopping done and enjoy a delicious breakfast in one weekend. Living in our community is such a delight, especially during the holidays!
The Lions Club is still working on Thanksgiving and Christmas Baskets for those in need in our community. You can help by donating toys or food. What a great way to help! Donations can be taken to the Lions Club, or any Lion in town.
“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under the tree.” That’s Rockaway Beach “Sugar Coated!”
