Wow, Thanksgiving is tomorrow! Then the holiday season is officially here. Stick around; I will try to tell you everything that is going on in Rockaway Beach. If I miss anything, they probably forgot to send me the information. Giggle...
Judy Sours has informed me that there is a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Mary’s by the Sea parish hall. All are welcome, and you pay by donation. And, all the donations go to the Senior Meals, Inc. aka Meals for Seniors Program. It is on Thursday, November 28th at 2pm. This event is hosted by RE/MAX HomeSource, Manzanita Grocery & Deli and Bruneau Contruction. St. Mary’s is on S. Pacific St.
Okay, before I tell you more, I want to mention that food and toys are needed for the Lions Christmas Gift Baskets. The Lions want everybody in our community to enjoy Christmas. Contact the nearest Lion, Lions Club or call my friend Cecile at 503 357 2695.
Now I will continue with upcoming events.
The Rockaway Beach Holiday Gift Fair, at the Civic Center (276 Hwy 101), is Friday, Nov. 29, from 10-5, and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10-4. This is a fundraiser for the Parks and Recreation Department and they will have food and a raffle for all to enjoy. This is a free event to attend.
Oh yeah, then my favoritest part of the Thanksgiving weekend. The Lighting of the Christmas Tree will be at the Rockaway Beach Wayside on November 29th beginning at 6pm. This is where the Christmas Magic begins. There will be music, both by the Neahkahnie Choir and the Salty Strings Ukulele Group. And the Candy Cane Express Train will arrive at the wayside with Santa Claus and his elf on board. You and your family will enjoy cookies, cocoa, cider and then, for those less fortunate in our community, a canned food donation barrel. Yes, you will have an opportunity to help these folks. There will be a barrel at the wayside. The donations will be taken to the North County Food Bank. The tree will be adorned with homemade ornaments, so put on your thinking cap, the ornaments should be weatherproof.
The Little Crow is having their Annual Holiday Sale this same evening. Everything in the shop will be 50% off from 5-8pm. But that is just the beginning. You can finish your Christmas shopping because most of the local shops will be staying open late this same evening.
On Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m.- noon you can enjoy the Meals for Seniors French Toast Breakfast and Silent Auction. There will even be photos, by local historian, Don Best, for sale. With this meal you will enjoy French toast, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and tea. Cost is by donation.
Our Library is also a busy little bee during the holiday season. First, they are looking for donations of gently used mystery fiction and children’s books. This is just one of their fundraisers. They also have their Holiday Table from November 29th-Christmas. They are open on weekdays from 12-5 and Saturdays from 10-2. This table is a pay what you can for these beautiful gifts. I can tell you, from experience, this table has gorgeous items for gifts for your family, friends or yourself. Or better yet, bring your children in and it will be a great learning experience for them about the gift of giving. Please, do check it out!
The Santa at the Fire Station event is going to be on December 7th this year. At this event the kids get to meet Santa, ride the fire truck and so much more. I am gathering more info as I type. I will update you soon!
The Simply Charming Children’s Christmas Celebration is coming up on Dec. 14 from 11-5 p.m. This is one of the best events I have ever been to in our town. Last year the theme was the Grinch. This year is a Charlie Brown Christmas Celebration. I will tell more next week!
“Showing gratitute is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
