One especially rewarding part of writing a weekly column about this community is when an issue brought up one column results in action a few weeks later.
This past week provided a vivid example of this, as well as a great instance of citizen involvement: I received my newsletter from The City of Rockaway Beach.
When I opened the envelope, I looked at my columns from the last month or so, and quickly determined that I had written about demand for a city newsletter after it was a very actively discussed topic at the first Listening Session, held on Wednesday, September 28. That session, organized by mayoral candidate Charles McNeilly and city council candidate Cindy Kay Gregory, brought together some 25 citizens with staff from City Council and the planning commission.
The single biggest topic of discussion was communication, in both directions: getting input from the citizens on what we care about, and giving us information about the issues, decisions, and plans coming from city hall.
And that’s why it was so exciting, about a month after the September listening session, to get an envelope in the mail with the City of Rockaway Beach’s imprint on the return address, and the title “Newsletter Fall 2022” on the first page.
You’ve probably received your own copy, so I won’t repeat the content—except to call out the large, highlighted section in the lower-right corner of the first page, titled “How Does The City Communicate to Residents?” That gives information on how to learn about public meetings, a directory of staff email addresses, and a reminder that the City posts public hearing notices in the Tillamook Headlight-Herald, as well as on the City Web site and Facebook page.
The newsletter included an inadvertent example of how online information can be updated more easily than print media: the second page included the farewell letter from Luke Shepard, City Manager. Luke had tendered his resignation at the end of October, but after a special meeting with the city council on November 1, Luke withdrew his resignation and will continue in his role here. Fortunately, Will Chappell’s article in the Headlight-Herald published Nov. 3 cleared this up for our readers.
As this column goes to press, the city election is still ongoing, so let me make it clear that the two candidates who set up these listening sessions can’t take credit or blame for this decision. They have no official capacity as I write this. True, they set up the listening sessions where our friends and neighbors expressed what we wanted from, and for, our city. But neither Cindy nor Charles had any official capacity to help or hinder this decision in the time in which it was implemented.
So who should take the credit? Well, kudos to the existing city government for listening, and especially for responding, to the public desire for more information. It’s the mark of good, responsible leadership to notice, and act on, community requests and issues, and it’s encouraging to note that while one candidate organized the listening sessions, the other candidate is paying attention to our wishes and has taken the steps to implement at least this one.
But I’ll leave you with this: while Charles McNeilly and Sue Wilson were both part of the process that ended up with the return of our city newsletter, the credit really goes to you, the citizens who came out and spoke about your desires for more transparency, for more communication, and for more responsiveness from our city government.
And whoever occupies the office after this election, you — all of us — need to remember that you did this. We did this. Speaking up about what matters to you can make a difference.
And with that in mind, count on seeing regular updates from public meetings in this column going forward — as well as important issues, like where to get doughnuts or when the Rockaway Roastery is going to open. (Soon, we hope!)
