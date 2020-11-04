“The house was very quiet, and the fog - we are in November now - pressed against the windows like an excluded ghost.”
Roby's Furniture and Appliance have a giveaway on Facebook almost every week. This may be a repeat if you read my online column a few weeks ago, but if you didn't, here goes. I entered the contest a few weeks back and won a darling accent chair for my ukulele room. The value of this sweet chair is $539. And it matches my fall colors perfectly. Thanks Roby's. You guys are awesome.
The ‘Take Out Only Vet Dinner' fundraiser at the Lions Club is Nov. 8, from 1-5 p.m. The cost is by donation, and the funds received will help the International Sight & Hearing Foundation, their Club and as always, giving back to the community. And boy they are masters of that! They will be serving Spaghetti, both meat and vegetarian, salad, dessert, drink and garlic bread.
The new and improved Simply Charming has moved to 130 N. Hwy 102. Have you dropped by yet? I have not been able to drop by yet, but a few folks from the Salty Strings Ukulele Group will be social distancing any performing some Christmas songs soon. I will try to update you when we may pop up with a little Christmas cheer.
With COVID-19 this year, our holiday plans in Rockaway Beach are changing a bit. The folks that plan the festivities in town are brainstorming what our community can do to stay within the Covid 19 restrictions that limit the size of gatherings. So, first off, the Holiday Fair at our city hall has been cancelled. There will be no city-sanctioned events this year. Unfortunate, but necessary. And the community tree lighting at the wayside will happen with no hoopla. The Rockaway Beach Public Works Department will put the tree up and quietly light it up. The Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree ceremony is postponed until the pandemic is over. Hopefully next year. But, do plan on coming into Rockaway to support our businesses. There will be some great sales and deep discounts, some being 50% off on selected items. Just make sure you come with your patience pants on. We don't want to pack too many folks in the stores. Just remember it is the holiday season and keep on smiling. We are just making the best out of a bad situation. Stay positive and enjoy every little thing you can...
An elf has mentioned that a group of folks are planning on some fun Christmassy contests in town. When I hear more I will inform you. Just have your Christmas lights and decorations at the ready. That's your tease for the day.
This is my yearly reminder about the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. This group is a non-profit organization and is located in Astoria. They have a small staff, but they receive around 2,000 patients annually. Their small staff is assisted by a volunteer team and folks that donate to help them with their life saving work. Public donations are always welcome. Should you have a question about an animal in peril, that you come across, call 503 338 0331 to see if they can assist you. I remind you each year because where we live we often come across suffering birds, and wildlife.
“November. The last month of autumn, but the beginning of a new adventure. Time to take risks and do the unexpected.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
