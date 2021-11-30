Before I say anything else, I want to wish my husband, Dale, a very Happy Birthday! I have a feeling that this is going to be your best year ever. And this is the big one!
Have you noticed how beautiful the Beautification Committee has made our town. These gals worked really hard painting all new snowmen for our town. And they are as cute as can be. Thank you for all your time and a huge thanks for your love for our community. People like you are what keeps our little beach town the perfect place it is, both to live in and to visit.
As I mentioned last week, the Rockaway Beach Library has new hours. Their hours are Tuesday – Friday 10:00am – 1:00pm and 1:30pm – 6:00pm; and Saturday 1:30pm – 6:00pm. I see a library visit in my future.
The Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library are having their Christmas Sale until the end of December when the library is open. They always have awesome items. You can shop for Christmas decorations, gifts, books and more. All proceeds go the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, a nonprofit organization that owns and maintains the library building. This fundraiser really goes a long ways. It's a perfect opportunity to bring your kids and grandkids in. They can learn the joys of giving at a very reasonable price.
Now, if you would like to make an end of the year donation to the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, you can either pick up a membership/donation form at the Library or send a check made out to The Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, PO Box 185, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136. Memberships are $10 per year. This is truly a gift that keeps giving all year round.
You can give a big hug to our town during the Christmas season. Do you want to know how? Well, you can donate to the Lions Christmas Basket program. The Lions give folks that need a little boost with gift giving and food. So, please consider donating this year. The Lions do love donations of money, food or Christmas gifts for children. I promise, you will feel so good helping out. Stop by the Lions Club or find your nearest Lion. They are our guardian angels in our community and they are everywhere.
Santa will be visiting our community on Saturday, December 11th from 6:30-8:30 at the Chief Barry Mammano Fire Rescue Station at 270 S. Anchor. You and your children can drive by and wave to Santa, drop off letters to Santa and enjoy treats and goodies. Be sure to mark this on your calendar.
Simply Charming has a few events coming up. On Thursday, December 2nd at 5pm, you can enjoy an evening of companionship and even sip on tea and shop. Be sure to stop by!
Simply Charming's second event is titled “Merry Frosty Christmas" and it will be Saturday, December 18th from 12-3pm. At this event there will be activities for your entire family. Santa will be there at noon with free gifts for the first 100 children, 10 and under. The kids will have their very own General Store and the prices will range from 10 cents to $1.00. The proceeds from the General Store will be donated to a local children’s charity.
You will also enjoy holiday cookies, hot chocolate and coffee while listening to the joyous strumming of Steve, Amber and myself on our ukuleles. Simply Charming is located at 130 S. Hwy 101. The phone number is 503 887 1900.
Don't forget to have your kidlets fill out their letters to Santa and drop them off at the Santa Post Box at the wayside. Be sure to put your child's name, address and phone number on this letter too. They have until December 14th, then all the letters will be sent to the North Pole.
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group are now meeting every Tuesday at 1pm for our jams. We welcome everyone. If you don't play an instrument, bring your kazoo, jingle bells or just come and sing with us. You will fit right in. (Vaccinations are required.)
“The beauty of Christmas lies not just in the date, but in the feeling it gives.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
