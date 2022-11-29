Our 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting has been one of my favorite parts of the holiday season since we moved here. We love the tree, the train, Santa, kids, and all the lights and music up and down 101 as the downtown businesses get into the holiday spirit.
But it’s really just the start of the season, and the month of December is full of delights in our little beach town.
The Rockaway Beach Library opened its annual gift table a few days before Thanksgiving. The premise is simple: donate a gift (valued around $5) for the library to sell, or buy a gift from the table to share with someone in your life. All proceeds go to help the Friends of the Library maintain the building and grounds, from utilities to repairs and more.
The Rockaway Beach Merchant’s Association returns with its annual Business & Residential Christmas Decorating Contest, “Light Up Rockaway.” You’re encouraged to start decorating now; the deadline for entry is December 14, with on December 15. Winners will be announced on the 16th.
Categories include residential, commercial building decoration, and commercial window display. The contest is open to all Rockaway residents and businesses. To enter the contest, visit the Rockaway Beach Merchant’s Association Facebook page and click on the link.
The weekend of December 10, though, is when things really get festive. If you’ve ever seen a SantaCon in Portland, you know what an experience it is; if not, well, imagine the streets crowded with people dressed, and behaving, like Santa Claus. This year, Rockaway is celebrating SantaCon at the Rockaway Roastery, 165 S. Miller. Put together your favorite Santa outfit, or as organizer Penny Cole says, whatever holiday outfit lights you up: “All denominations encouraged—don’t miss out!”
Bring an unwrapped new (or gently used) gift for a child of any age, which will be given to children in the Rockaway community. There will be a group photo at 12:45 at the roastery, after which the event will spill out into the streets. “Dancing is encouraged everywhere!” Penny said.
Something else planned for the Roastery that day is an art sale by the Rockaway Renaissance Artists. The group (about which I’ve written before) is planning a tent space with three tables, where members have their art available for sale. For more information, or to reserve a spot for your own art, see the Rockaway Renaissance Artist Facebook group, and look for Jill Collar’s posting to contact her.
Also on December 10, combine your children’s love of fire engines and their love of the season with Santa at the Station, from 6–8 PM at the Rockaway Fire Station, 270 Anchor Street (behind City Hall and near the Lion’s Club). There’ll be pictures with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa, door prizes and treat bags, but for some of us, the real draw is the chance to go for a ride on a fire truck. And of course, don’t forget to bring your letters for Santa.
You’ll have another chance to see Santa at Simply Charming, 130 N Highway 101, on Saturday, Dec 17th, 11:30 AM—3:00 PM. Kim Tackett is hosting her annual Children’s Christmas Celebration, this year with with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. I sang and played ukulele at one of these events when Simply Charming was still in the yellow house between the blacksmith’s shop and the Little White Church, and it’s always lovely. This year, Kim is hosting a special market for kids 10 and under where they can shop for loved ones. There’ll be photos, treats, live music, and more. But the big event of the day: Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at noon.
The last event during these two weeks might not have the glitter of Christmas lights or the flash of a fire truck, but it goes one better: it just might save a life. The fire station is hosting a free CPR education day on Sunday, December 18th. Stop in any time between 11 AM and 5 PM for CPR and first aid information and practice.
