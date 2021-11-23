I have had several people ask me about my brother's battle with pancreatic cancer. Well, the news isn't good. His CA19.9 has doubled to 4079. All his other tests are normal or close to normal. The Cat Scan he recently had showed nothing significant. He has now been switched to Folfox chemo (platinum based) and he is very hopeful that it will work. He does have pain in his abdomen all the time now and the CT scan did show some trace ascites in his abdomen right where he feels the pain. Mike says, in the past, it usually takes three treatments to show a significant reduction in his CA19.9's. So, with his positive thinking and everyone’s prayers, we can turn this around. He is so amazing. I believe in February, it will be 10 years with this battle that had such a bleak diagnosis. Keep praying for a miraculous miracle!
I am so excited and I don't know where to begin! Well, I will just start!
The Rockaway Beach Christmas Tree Lighting and Rockaway Beach Merchants Holiday Sales is the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 26th at 5:45pm at the Rockaway Beach Wayside. This event is being hosted by the City of Rockaway Beach and the Rockaway Beach Merchants Association. And I want to thank them for bringing this event back. It is such a great way to start the busy Christmas Season without big box stores and the hustle and bustle of the malls and the big city.
There will be refreshments for our guests and caroling lead by the Salty Strings Ukulele Group. Yes, you read that right! Several of our members will be playing music for you to listen to, and sing with. Our music is like adding tinsel to a Christmas tree. Christmas cheer, Rockaway style.
Many of the local shops will also be open late and they are offering the ‘ultimate shopping experience' with big discounts after the tree lighting. You will find lots of unique gifts for all the folks on your Christmas list and you will be shopping locally and helping our local businesses at the same time.
At the wayside, you and yours will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, compliments of The Rockaway Beach Merchants Association. Your children will have an opportunity to fill out and mail their letters to Santa too. They will be asked to fill out a note asking if they have been naughty or nice and list five gifts they would like for Christmas. At the wayside, you will find a ‘Letters for Santa' post box and it will remain there until December 14th. These letters will then be sent to Santa at the North Pole and will be answered by an elf or Santa himself. You know, Christmas miracles still exist.
The Christmas tree, as always, will be beautifully lit but it will be in need of ornaments. Be sure to design waterproof ornaments with twist ties to attach to the tree. What an awesome Thanksgiving tradition it would be to make ornaments for our community tree with your loved ones and trim the tree, Rockaway style!
There will also be canned food donation baskets located at the event for the North County Food Bank. This time of the year it is always good to help others. What a good opportunity to do just that.
I don't know a whole lot about this event but you will be able to pick up your Christmas Decorating Contest Entry Forms. Our neighborhoods could use some lights and garland on these ho-ho-ho long winter solstice nights . Hopefully I get updated on this event...
At the ‘lighting' your family will get to witness the arrival of Santa Claus, straight from the North Pole, on the “Rockaway Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Excursion" train at 6pm. The Tree Lighting begins at 6:30. As you can tell by my lengthy column, it will be a charming and festive evening. It is reminiscent of a small town America celebration with lots of community involvement. Your children will someday have found memories of their childhood in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Be sure to bring your cameras and take lots of pictures. The childhood years go by fast.
The Lions Club can always use your help with Christmas Baskets for the less fortunate in our community. Money, food and toys are needed. It feels so good to help others in your home town. Stop by the Lions Club with your donations or give your favorite Lion a call. These wonderful folks are everywhere.
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group meet at our City Hall every Tuesday from 1-3pm. Bring your tablet and a mask. We ask that all be vaccinated. All instruments are welcome too! We are just a group of folks making music together!
Free Fishing weekend is Friday and Saturday, November 26th and 27th. That includes clamming. Sounds good to me!Wait! Stop! Hold the presses! I have a library update! The Rockaway Beach Library will have new hours starting the week of November 29, 2021. Hours will be Tuesday – Friday 10am– 1pm and 1:30pm – 6pm; and Saturday 1:30pm – 6:00pm. The Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library will be having their Christmas Sale starting at 11am on Nov. 30th. The sale will continue until the end of December during Library open hours. You can shop for Christmas Decorations, gifts, and even
books! All proceeds go the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, a nonprofit organization that owns and maintains the library building. More library info next week!
Now, are you as excited about Thanksgiving as I am? What a perfect warmhearted doorway to our Christmas Season. We are truly blessed in Rockaway Beach...
I forgot another birthday! Happy birthday Steve Tackett. Dale and I will see you soon...
“My life isn't perfect, but I'm thankful for everything and everyone I have in my life.” That's Roxkaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.