This week, the winter holiday season gets off to a high-energy start with festive events of all kinds.
The big day of course is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. If you don’t have plans with friends or family, St. Mary By the Sea is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 PM - 5 PM at 275 South Pacific street. All donations go to Meals for Seniors. The menu includes ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce, vegetables and dessert. Thanks go out to sponsors Judy Sours, Leon and Teri Bruneau, Garibaldi’s Bay Market, and Tillamook Fred Meyer.
One of our first Thanksgivings here in Rockaway, we had no family nearby, so we shared the day with our neighbors at St. Mary. Sugar, Dale, and Amber Brosius were all there, and since we happened to have our ukuleles, we ran through the Christmas carols that the Salty Strings had been rehearsing. Sadly, we won’t be in town for this or we’d be looking for you there.
In some ways, the Friday after Thanksgiving is an even bigger day than the turkey feast. Because the Rockaway Beach Merchants Association is co-sponsor of the Christmas tree lighting (along with the city), most businesses in town have special events on the 25th. I caught up with Anne Kennedy Savage, owner of The Little Crow, a place I have a soft spot for: Anne and her husband originally hosted Friday-night ukulele jams for the Salty Strings, till we outgrew the back of her shop.
As in years past, Anne is setting up for The Little Crow’s Thank You Sale. “I hate calling it Black Friday, even though it’s supposed to represent getting your business in the black,” Anne told me. “But for me, it’s my way of thanking all of you who have supported me throughout the year.” The shop will close at 4:30 while staff sets up for the sale, then reopen at 5 PM. Everything in the shop is 50% off through 9 PM.
The main event that Friday, of course, is the Christmas Tree Lighting. As in years past there’ll be caroling and refreshments while waiting for the lights to come on at 6:30. Before that, though, the Christmas Tree Lighting Excursion Train will take guests from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach, along with Santa of course. The train departs from Garibaldi at 5:30 PM, arrives in Rockaway Beach at 6:00 PM, then departs from Rockaway Beach at 7:00 PM to return to Garibaldi by 7:30 PM. Note that this is distinct from the Candy Cane Express, which runs weekends through December 18. For more information on either of these train rides, contact the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad at http://www.oregoncoastscenic.org.
Once again, you’re encouraged to make ornaments (sturdy and weatherproof) to decorate the tree. There will also be a canned-food drive. Special thanks to the public works department for all they do to make this happen, and for doing their best to keep the decorative lights on for the holidays.
The week draws to a close on Saturday, November 26, when Meals for Seniors hosts another of their always-popular French Toast Breakfasts at St. Mary By The Sea. As usual, breakfast is by donation, and all funds collected go to provide lunches for the Meals for Seniors program. The menu includes French toast, link sausage, scrambled eggs, berry compote plus syrup, juice, and coffee. As a special event during this breakfast, enjoy a holiday bazaar and shop for the season. The breakfast and bazaar run between 8 AM and noon.
As November winds to a close and December approaches, there are other fun events planned, and I’ll cover them in the coming weeks.
