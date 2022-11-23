Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

This week, the winter holiday season gets off to a high-energy start with festive events of all kinds.

The big day of course is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. If you don’t have plans with friends or family, St. Mary By the Sea is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 PM - 5 PM at 275 South Pacific street. All donations go to Meals for Seniors. The menu includes ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce, vegetables and dessert. Thanks go out to sponsors Judy Sours, Leon and Teri Bruneau, Garibaldi’s Bay Market, and Tillamook Fred Meyer.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.