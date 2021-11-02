Can you believe it is already November. You know what that means? It's ‘who has a birthday this month' time!! Okay, grab your cup of chai, and here goes. Happy birthday to David Dillion, Myrna Riley, Louanne Swanson, Letty Buchanan, Danielle Hurd, Carolyn Walters, John Magnano, Lori Martine, Michael Love, Debbie Bellport, Robin Swain, Joe Warren, Julie Jones, Gunner Monson and Anne Savage. And a very happy birthday for all that I have missed.
Mayor Sue Wilson messaged me that there will be a memorial for Terri Michael on Saturday, November 6th from 12- 2pm at the Rockaway Beach City Hall at 276 S. Hwy 101. Her family invites you to attend and to share your memories of Terri. See you there!
The Rockaway Beach Lions Club is having their Annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner on Sunday, November 7th. Pickup your meal between 1 and 5pm at the Rockaway Beach Lions Club at 268 S. Anchor Street in Rockaway. This meal is free to all our veterans, (thank you for your service), and there is a suggested $5 donation to others. Delivery will be available for local Rockaway Beach folks. Call Lauren at 503 608 3230 for arrangements. Oh, I almost forgot! The ‘to-go' dinner will be spaghetti, garlic bread, side salad and dessert.
I am trying to get info on the Lions Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets. Will hopefully update you next week, but keep them in mind.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be Thanksgiving Day, November 25th beginning at 1pm. This year will be the same as last as there will be Covid-19 restrictions in place. It will be a Thanksgiving Take- out meal! And for seniors unable to get to the meal site, they will be delivering your meals. So, reservations are required. The meal site is St. Mary's by the Sea parish hall. Call Teri Bruneau at 503 317 8967 to reserve your time for pick-up. You must make reservations by November 20th. Okay, so now here is the menu. It will include ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce, veggies and dessert. All your donations will go to the Rockaway Beach Meals for Seniors. Who do we thank for this event? There are many folks involved, but this event is sponsored by Judy Sours, Leon and Teri Bruneau, Manzanita Grocery and Deli and Garibaldi's Bay Market and Liquor.
Friday, November 26 is the date of the “Lighting of the Christmas Tree" event at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. There will be live music and Santa Clause. I will update you as I get more information about our town's traditional lighting, so keep reading my columns, you will get all you need here. I love seeing life returning to normal...
The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad has it's Candy Cane Express tickets for sale now! The seats are limited and their new Neahkahnie Car is available for booking. The train will be running on Saturdays and Sundays, November 27th- December 19th. Call 855 562 7711 to reserve your tickets.
With my Nancy Drew sleuthing, I have uncovered a few facts about the train rides. Masks are required for all riders, 2 and up. The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is a federally regulated railroad so they must follow TSA SD 1582-84-21-1b.
