I rode my red scooter into town last week with full intention to visit all the stores in town. It was so cold! I made it to Simply Charming, which is really awesome, I warmed up, and visited with Steve and Kim Tackett, then promptly went back home to warm up. Thank goodness Kim had a facemask for me to use, as I totally forgot, and my helmet didn't cover my mouth. I guess I will try again when the weather warms again. Our former Rockaway Beach Fencepost columnist, Louann Swanson, just celebrated her 90th birthday. What a great wit and tough to follow columnist she is to follow. I gave her a call on her big day and she and I reminisced about the good old days in Rockaway. If you were around, you all know who we were talking about. Those were some really great times in Rockaway Beach. She wishes all of you her love and hugs. She is terribly homesick for our wonderful community. The names and faces have changed, but the wonderful folks in our town just somehow keep turning up. The Old Fashioned Carnival in the Park, Oktoberfest’s, Banjo 2 playing at the Customer Appreciations at The Float, the Spaghetti Dinners at our City Hall, oh, I could go on and on. In fact, I could write a delightful book! They were truly special times I am so glad I was here for Rockaway Beach's glory days. Now together we are making these days the next generation’s glory days. Keep it positive and include everyone.
That's how it was back then, until a few folks brought in great negativity. But time heals all wounds, right? Thanksgiving dinner at St. Mary's by the Sea will be a little different this year. Not really anything new right? Everything is a little different. So, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26th. For this meal, reservations are required. You call, and a time is set up for you to pick up your meal. Reservations must be made by November 20th. The menu includes ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolled, cranberry sauce, vegetables, and dessert. A takeout Thanksgiving dinner! I love the idea! When given lemons, make lemonade, right? Call Teri Bruneau at 503 317 8967 for your reservation. This meal is sponsored by Judy Sours, Leon and Teri Bruneau, Manzanita Grocery and Deli and Garibaldi Market and Liquor. As I mentioned before, because of Covid restrictions, there will be no Holiday Bazaar at our city hall nor will there be a Lighting of the Christmas Tree ceremony. There will be a lit Christmas tree at the wayside, as always, but no events surrounding it. But, many merchants will be staying open late on Black Friday with some discounts for your shopping pleasure. Please my friends, shop locally and help our local merchants out through this crazy pandemic. But, as always, please wear your masks and practice social distancing. We must take care of ourselves and others around us, first and foremost. I am so proud to announce the 2020 Rockaway Beach Annual Christmas Decorating Contest! Let's make our town's Christmas merry and BRIGHT! The contest is open to both residential and commercial. You can get your entry form at one of our local businesses or online in the Rockaway Beach Community Group on Facebook. The entries, once filled out, need to be turned in to Troxel's, Etcetera, or online, no later than 3pm on November 27th. The judging will be the same day. I will give you a bit more information next week. But what fun! Don't you think? “We will be a bright spot in the night; yes, that is our wonderful community.” “Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons. “ That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
