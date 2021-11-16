I attended a simply charming event at ‘Simply Charming' last week. Kim had a ‘Thursday Afternoon Tea' featuring Neahkanie Fog tea from North Fork Tea out of Nehalem, Oregon. Actually, there were three teas to sample from and all three were wonderful. Penny Cole, of Rockaway Beach, is the, well, I guess you would call her the distributor. What a nice gal and I love her style! I met lots of really nice folks from all over Tillamook County. The Memorial on Saturday for Terri Michael at our City Hall was both beautiful and moving. I learned so much about Terri I didn't know. She touched so many lives and was truly the backbone of our community. Losing Terri is a huge loss for Rockaway Beach. God bless all her family and friends. We now have an angel watching over our town. The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach is back! And we are busy getting ready for the community Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Friday, November 26th. We are once again meeting at the City Hall every Tuesday from 1-3pm. You must be fully vaccinated and bring your mask and tablet. We really want to keep our Salties safe! The Rockaway Lions Thanksgiving Food Basket Program is still taking applications for a few more days. You can pick up your application at the City Hall, Post Office or the library. The applications must be turned in at the Lions Club by Monday, November 22nd between the hours of 9:30am and 11am. If you have any questions, please call Ron at 503 355 2778 or 208 305 8886. Don't wait! You have until November 20th to make reservations for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. It is a ‘take-out' again this year because of Covid. The date of this event is Thursday, November 25th. The location is the St. Mary's by the Sea Dining Hall. The meals will consist of ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce, vegetables and dessert. All of the donations from these meals will benefit the Rockaway Beach Meals for Seniors program. Call Teri Bruneau at 503 317 8967 to reserve your pick-up time. Oregon's Free Fishing Day or rather, days, are coming up on Friday and Saturday, November 26-27. On this weekend you do not need a license to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon. Hmmmm…. I think I see some yummy clam chowder in Dale's future. Mark this date on your calendar. Perhaps we will see you out there! (Area closures, bag limits and all regulations still apply.) Last but not least! The once a year ‘Rockaway Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Excursion' is on! You will get to ride a steam-powered train from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach just in time to enjoy our tree lighting ceremony. This is a two hour ride (roundtrip). Adults from 13-54 years are $22 each. Children ages 3-12 are $18 each and infants 2 and under are free. Yes, and we seniors, 55 years and up are $20 each. I love being a senior! Masks will be required for anyone over the age of 2 for the entire ride. The train will depart from Garibaldi at 5:30pm, then it will depart Rockaway Beach at 7pm. And return to Garibaldi by 7:30pm. That gives you time to watch the tree lighting, but not much time to shop. But, hey, you will get to ride a train! Go online to Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad to order your tickets. Or call 503 842 7972. “Gratitude helps us to see what is there instead of what there isn't.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
Rockaway Beach Fencepost November 16
Sugar Brosius
View the online version of our 2021-22 Columbia Pacific Get Ready Guide here!
