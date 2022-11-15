One of the most anticipated events of the year took place last week: the opening of the Rockaway Roastery. Locals and tourists alike have been watching the renovation of the old real-estate office at 165 South Miller, across from the old Cowbell (later Sunrise) Cafe, since early summer.
Julian Sakata finally gave word that the Rockaway Roastery would have their soft opening at 8 AM on November 9th. We got there a couple hours later; the line stretched from the register to the door. And for the hour or two we lingered over coffee and pastries, it never really abated.
As some of you may know, I’m serious about coffee. Take a look at Scott’s Coffee Diary on Facebook and Instagram for examples. I’ve edited international publications on coffee, have more than a dozen coffee making devices, and completed barista training at a Portland coffee roaster several years ago. (Just don’t ask me to draw a swan in the milk foam; there’s a reason my postings often include the hashtag #badlatteart.)
When I spoke with Julian over the summer, while construction was ongoing, he told me the Rockaway Roastery would serve Stumptown Coffee initially, while they perfected their roasting techniques and developed a house style. Stumptown is a Portland success story, one of the leaders of what’s called the Third Wave, with a focus on single-origin coffee, typically at medium roast levels. Third Wave coffee highlights the unique character of beans from different locations: the earthy umami of Sumatra, the citrusy tingle of Ecuador, or the cocoa and dried-fruit richness of Yemen. It’s a good choice while they perfect their craft.
The line cleared, and I ordered a 12-oz cappuccino ($4), my standard drink to get a sense of the house style and skill levels. With the crush of orders, it arrived in a few minutes, giving me time to linger over the glazed cinnamon twist I’d selected from the baked goods cabinet (about which more later). So far I’ve sampled the cinnamon twist, an apple turnover, and a cinnamon roll. They’ve all been wonderful, fresh and vibrant.
The coffee flavor in my drink was just right: one of the things I love about a cappuccino, rather than a milkier drink like a latte, is that it’s clearly based on espresso, with intensity and a hint of bitterness from the high ratio of coffee to water and the extraction under pressure. The Roastery uses high-end La Marzocco commercial machines; these do a superb job of managing brewing temperature, one of the keys to great espresso. It shows in their cappuccino. It’s as good as mine.
About those baked goods, which were the source of some minor controversy on social media: “We asked every bakery from here to Netarts to Nehalem,” Julian said. Only the Cannon Beach Bakery responded in the affirmative. Keeping it local was always the plan; however, for many reasons, none of the Rockaway Beach pastry providers were able (or willing) to supply the Roastery. This makes sense; I love the Beach Bakeshop (especially their cheddar-bacon biscones), but these days, with their winter hours reduced to Saturday and Sunday, there’s no practical way for them to produce enough for the Roastery’s Wednesday through Monday operating hours.
The soft opening last week will let them roll out new products through the months of November and December, including flatbreads and biscuit sandwiches, for which I can barely wait. The plan is to continue honing the operation and shoot for a proper grand opening by New Year’s.
In the meantime, based on the crowds during the first week, this looks like a business that many of us in Rockaway Beach are delighted to have join us. Plus they offer later hours: Fridays and Saturdays (8 AM - 10 PM). Their other hours are 8 AM - 9 PM Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and Monday 8 AM - 3 PM (closed Tuesday). Plus the interior includes a small stage, suitable for groups of up to five performers. And for those evening hours, there’s a beer and wine bar tucked into the corner. This looks to be a great addition for those looking for someplace to wind down the evening. Hope to see you there.
