One of the most anticipated events of the year took place last week: the opening of the Rockaway Roastery. Locals and tourists alike have been watching the renovation of the old real-estate office at 165 South Miller, across from the old Cowbell (later Sunrise) Cafe, since early summer.

Julian Sakata finally gave word that the Rockaway Roastery would have their soft opening at 8 AM on November 9th. We got there a couple hours later; the line stretched from the register to the door. And for the hour or two we lingered over coffee and pastries, it never really abated.

