Dale and I just bought an Instant Pot at Costco. We had an amazing potato soup at our friends house, social distancing of course. It was then we decided to buy one. Last night we had our own totally awesome soup, and we are hooked. A Facebook friend, Robin McDonald, has been giving me advice and helping me through this new way of cooking. It is so different than the pressure cooker my mom had, which scared me to death. Robin has been cooking this way for several years, so I consider her a pro, at least in my eyes. Well, I see some really good meals coming up. I am so tired of cooking, but this makes it a lot more fun.
Anne McBride is still the president of the Rockaway Beach Library Board. They haven't been able to have their membership drive this year, so they could use our help! They would like you to take advantage of their “Grab and Go" express at our Rockaway Beach Library Branch. You can browse and check out, with your library card, books and DVD's, during a 15-minute period. Of course, masks are required. They are open Monday through Friday from 12-5pm. The library is located at 120 N. Coral St in Rockaway Beach.
So, while you are at the library, be sure to ask them for a membership envelope so you can join the Friends of the Library for only $10. Or you can renew your membership. All of these donations help keep the doors open. It will pay for building maintenance and operating expenses. You know what that entails; things such as utilities, insurance, cleaning supplies and, well, you know. Recently they have had to replace or repair parts of their deck before they could clean, stain and seal all the wood.
If you are unable to or would rather not stop by the library, send them a check with your name, address and email to
Friends of the Library
PO Box 185
Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136
A thought, with Veterans Day coming up, acknowledge someone special who has served our country by making a donation in their name to the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library. I love that idea!
There are so many birthdays this month! I will just start naming them, so if you run into any of them this month you can surprise them with a Happy Birthday greeting. Happy Birthday to Anne Savage, Julie Jones, Joe Warren, Debbie Bellport, Carolyn Walters, Robin Swain, Betty Buchanan, Mike Love, Louann Swanson, Danielle Hurd, Piper Savage, David Billion, Pork Martinez, Betty Baumgart, John Magnano and Myrna Riley. Where! That is a whole lot of November birthdays! And to all I have missed, Happy Birthday to You!
I mentioned in one of past columns that there will not be a city sanctioned Christmas Tree Lighting after Thanksgiving. There will not be a Holiday Bazaar either. We have to worry about crowds gathering. Of course, the tree will be lit at the wayside, but no fanfare. But, the merchants will be open late on Black Friday, with promises of discounts. Shopping local can go a long ways to helping our community come back to normal. Use your common sense though. Things are not normal. We need to social distance and keep others in our community safe. There is a lot of us that really do not want to be around crowds. So, shop, social distance and find truly unique Christmas gifts in spite of the pandemic.
“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
