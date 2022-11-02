Eating with the seasons is a way of life when you’re as connected to the land and sea as we are here. And while that certainly explains the dozens of fishing boats in the Ghost Hole while the salmon are running, when the wind and rain blows in off the Pacific this time of year, the way I look forward to eating with the seasons is exploring all the myriad variations on the theme of pie.
Our August and early September pies were bursting with ripe blackberries foraged near our Rockaway Beach home, lush with a musky depth that store-bought blackberries simply never reach.
Summertime is peach season, too, whether for pies or for cobbler. We recently taught my son, a budding baker who lives in Medford, how to make a Southern-style peach cobbler with ripe peaches purchased from a fruit stand in the Rogue River Valley. And considering Medford is known for some of the world’s best pears, we made a pear tart that was as luscious for breakfast the next day as it was for dessert the night before, served warm and topped with Tillamook French Vanilla ice cream.
Now that it’s November, though, pumpkin pie gets all the press. It’s a great way to celebrate the shift from Hallowe’en and the smell of candles scorching the insides of jack-o-lanterns to the bounty of the autumn harvest at the end of the month. As I write, I’m listening to my wife’s phone conversation with her mother in South Carolina about sweet-potato pie. If you’ve never tried that, it’s another ideal combination for roast turkey and stuffing (or dressing, depending on where you grew up) and all the trimmings. As Shakespeare said about Cleopatra, age cannot wither, nor custom stale, pie’s infinite variety.
But maybe the best way to experience the joy of pie is at the Food Roots Pie Night, at Pacific Restaurant, 205 Main Avenue in Tillamook, on Saturday, November 19. Food Roots works to promote food resources here on the North Coast, with an emphasis on community engagement, education, food producer support, and improved access to local food.
This year’s event will be the first in-person Pie Night after two years hosting a purely virtual event. One of my cast members for “Dracula!” was Carol Parks, Programs Manager for Food Roots, and she connected me with Executive Assistant Britt McIntosh. Britt gave me the details on Pie Night, and it sounds like a grand night out for a great cause.
“All pies ordered through this fundraiser are 100% tax deductible,” Britt explained, “and all sales support Food Roots programs and long time work in the North Coast to create a vibrant local food system for the benefit of our region.” Their Web site, https://foodrootsnw.org, explains some of their work to provide resources to local food producers and to create bonds between growers and customers. This includes programs to help local businesses with modest financial resources to save money, which they can invest in their business.
Pie Night starts at 5:30 PM on November 19th with live music from The Oak Bottom Boys Band. A beer and wine social hour precedes the Pie Feast Dinner and Dessert. Sponsors include the Tillamook Creamery, Five Rivers Coffee roasters, and Rockaway’s own Littoral Bar (now co-located with Upper Crust Pizza).
Pies have been donated by some of the most respected names on our stretch of the coast: Pacific Restaurant, The Schooner, The Salmonberry, Buttercup, and more. Pies on offer include caramel-rose apple, gluten-free cranberry walnut tart, and chocolate peanut butter, as well as the traditional apple, strawberry-rhubarb, and of course, pumpkin. There will also be savory pies if you’re looking for a quick dinner before diving into Thanksgiving preparation the following week.
Britt added that there will be “nearly 100 incredible, artistic, and scrumptious pies, ranging in prices for all sorts of philanthropic budgets.”
Tickets for music, social hour, dinner and dessert are $25 per person ($10 for children 12 and under). To purchase, visit their Web site at https://www.foodrootsnw.org/pie. Hope to see you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.