Perks of quarantine. I like this segment. Last week I mentioned what Anne and Scott from Rockaway Beach are doing for fun, but I have gotten messages from all over the nation. This week, my friend Bonnie, from Redmond, has been dotting mandalas on rocks. I had to look that up. Loosely translated, it means circles in a decorative fashion and they represent wholeness and can be seen as a model for the organizational structure of life. It is a sacred practice by Tibetan Monks and other cultures. Personally, I just think they are really pretty. Google them. They are impressive.
My friends, Gerry and Bruce from Bend, have been busy drinking wine so they can make an outdoor ‘wine wall.’ Funny thing about it is that the pictures they sent have an almost completed wall. Hmm...
My friend Linda, from Kihei, Maui, hula dancer and ukulele player, has very unique hobbies. When she was working, one of her many creative jobs was that she made costumes for the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman TV show. This isn’t all, but this column isn’t long enough for her resume. She has been making flat dolls with watercolor crayons. The hair on them is mohair. She also has been creating unique dolls that are of paper clay sculpt.
Lastly, my friend Julie of Rockaway Beach has been busy working on a new kitchen with help from a friend’s son, and loving it!
Let me know what your quarantine perks are!
I have a very special belated birthday greeting for Tom and Lori Martine’s friend, Anne Johnson. Her 92nd birthday was Wednesday, April 29th. She has been like a mother to both Lori and Tom. Tom helps her with her grocery and pharmacy shopping and takes her to her doctor appointments. Happy birthday, Anne! April is a great month to have a birthday!
Warehouse 10 Market in Twin Rocks has their Annual Spring Market on May 8th-11th. They will be following all the CDC Distance Guidelines, and ask that you wear a mask, if possible. They will monitor how many customers enter at once, so it is a bit different than last year. They will be selling gift items, which is what they are famous for, and you will also be able to purchase a variety of food items. (No, no samples this year.) Come join them. I hope to see you there.
Mothers Day for your mother and grandmother is going to be a bit different this year with Covid. So, make the best of it by just letting her know how much you have appreciated every hug, word of encouragement and act of love she has given you. Be creative. Don’t forget God couldn’t be everywhere, so he made mothers. Happy Mothers Day ladies. I hope you have the happiest of days!
The only place I’m visiting right now is my imagination!” This too shall pass folks. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
