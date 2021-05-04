Do you like chocolate chip cookies? Well, I am finding out my husband loves them. He has a sweet tooth. He buys the largest Skittles and Candy Corn packages he can possibly find. The candy corn is usually on sale after Halloween, and he buys enough to last all year. I am not kidding. He loves his sweets. I watch him eat and I put on weight. He just stays skinny. It is simply not fair.
May 5th would have been my mom's birthday. She is celebrating in heaven, but we have lots of folks in our community that are celebrating here on earth. Happy birthday to Diane Larson and Terry Bowman. What a beautiful month to celebrate. I hope you do something absolutely wonderful!
Have you dropped by Etcetera on the west side of downtown, just over the railroad tracks? What a discovery, if you have never been there. And to add sweetness the pot, there are new vendors and new merchandise. It is located at 111 S. Miller, but all you have to do it look west. It is the cute shop and is truly a hidden gem.
I asked Zandra how the SOLVE Beach Cleanup went on Saturday, April 17th. Well, the Lions once again had folks pick up 450lbs of debris and garbage on the beach and in our community. A huge thank you to the Lions Club for sponsoring this event. It is good to know, even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, that we really care about our beach and town.
And be sure to mark May 21st and 22nd on your calendar. The Lions Club and Home Depot are having a “Build-it" With A Lion at 10am on ZOOM for kids four years and older. The free build kits will be picked up at the Lions Club behind City Hall on the 21st between five and seven pm. They will be first come first q serve until the kits run out. Your children will need their own hammer, safety glasses and, of course, must have parental supervision. I will have more information about the ZOOM link in a future column.
It is feeling more and more like summer. I hope you are getting out a bit more and enjoying our good weather when we have it. The flowers are getting prettier and prettier and the birds are singing just a bit more joyfully. Life is good. We really are blessed.
“Hello, May! Do to our hearts what you do to earth's flowers.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
