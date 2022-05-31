The Rockaway Renaissance Artists group has appealed to me since I first heard about it last March. Since then, it’s been holding weekly meetings at the Neakahnie School District administrative offices on N. 3rd, just up the hill from the Post Office. Every Wednesday from 2 to 5 PM, a group of six to ten local artists have been getting together to work on projects, brainstorm ideas, support each other, and have fun. I attended a meeting recently, and the first observation was that “renaissance” is a very apt term for the group. No, not that attendees dress in 15th-century garb: rather, most members were interested in art as a child, teen, or young adult, but had to pursue education, a career, a family, or all three. Now, they have the time and the passion to return to art.
“I chose this name,” group founder Cindy Gregory said, “because we’re all coming out of the Dark Ages into making art again.” Another member had studied art and art history in college. Then, years ago, she had to learn about special education when she had a special-needs child. When she lost that child last year, she returned to art as a form of comfort and selfexpression.
Rockaway Beach Mayor Sue Wilson, a regular attendee, had a similar story. Her art was calligraphy, which she put aside at age 12. She arrived at the meeting with pads of lined paper, pen, and ink to practice the classic letterforms she was revisiting.
In addition to calligraphy, the art forms present at the group were varied and wonderful. Several people create fiber art; member Penny Cole recently made a deep-dive into crocheting, and Robin Bock brought quilt fabric, a rotary cutter, and a cutting mat. Others paint in water colors, acrylics, or oils, and Sue Hennessy was doing wood carvings (with a shower curtain thoughtfully laid on the floor to capture the shavings).
But the big news that day was Mayor Wilson’s proposal for an art show this summer. “My original thought was do have it in the ‘shoulder months,’” she said, referring to the times just before and after the high tourist season of summer. “July is packed, so we were thinking June and September.”
Mayor Wilson graciously arranged for the show to take place in the lobby of City Hall, at 276 US 101. The inaugural show is planned for the weekend of June 17th, 18th, and 19th.
“This show will be just a getting your feet wet kind of thing,” she elaborated. But the plan is to take notes for a regular, recurring event, even a possible artists’ co-operative gallery in future.
The plan for the first show is for artists to be able to sell their works site.
For now, the ATM just off South 3rd at Anchor, directly outside City Hall, will make it easy to purchase art works in cash. But anyone familiar with online payment methods (Square, Stripe, or other processing systems) is encouraged to educate the group.
The name for the show reflects the group’s name, as well as its motivation: Renaissance Rockaway. “We want to create a sense of Rockaway Beach as an artistic destination as well as the familiar beach getaway everyone knows,” said Mayor Wilson.
If you are interested in participating in the show (or the group), make plans to attend this week’s meeting, Wednesday, June 1, from 2 to 5 PM, at the Neakahnie School District office, 504 N. 3rd Avenue, in the board room.
Bring a project if you have one that’s ready to display, and become part of this exciting and rewarding group.
