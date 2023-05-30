“
I don’t think we have a category for Most Improved Business,” I said to Kristine Hayes at the soft opening of the Artisan Farmers Market. “But if we did, I’m thinking Joe’s Snacks and Beer would be a good candidate.”
She laughed. “Maybe we should!”
New owners Debra Reeves and husband Bryce Zehrung recently celebrated their first anniversary as Joe’s owners. They’re joined by Joel and Heather Randall, either or both of whom you’re likely to see running the register.
Originally built to house the Rockaway Studio, Joe’s is in what might be the most tourist-friendly spot in town: 101 S. Miller Street, directly across 1st Street from the Wayside and the Rockaway Beach station for the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. Open Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, it’s long been a stop for beachgoers looking for refreshment.
The old Joe’s had a kind of weathered, old-school charm about it, reminding me of the candy counter and store next to my grandparents’ dry cleaning shop in the East Bay. When our grandkids visit during the summer, we’d stop at Joe’s to buy bags of peanuts in the shell. The kids could toss these to the ground squirrels living in the riprap at the edge of the Wayside.
The new Joe’s is brighter, more open and spotlessly clean, in a pale, surf-colored turquoise. “I love the way they’ve opened the windows in here,” Kristine said recently, and she’s absolutely right. To my eye, it makes it the kind of place you can relax with a cup of coffee. The place feels welcoming and well-organized these days. And just outside those windows are a few tables and chairs, for bright beach days.
But Kristine originally walked me there to show me their coffee setup—a shiny Italian espresso machine that is obviously right up my alley. I’ve collected coffee making devices (and use them all on a regular, rotating basis) since the early seventies, so Kristine knew I needed to chat with the folks at Joe’s.
Heather prepared my order here on a sunny morning: a 12-oz cappuccino with an extra shot of espresso ($5.50). Heather explained that the 12-oz came with two shots, but I love the extra flavor of a third. Made with whole milk (2% available), the cappuccino had the intense coffee flavor I look for, with very hot steamed milk to bring out the sweetness, and not too much foam—the traditional “monk’s head.” Debra told me they use Starbucks espresso, which explains the dark-roasted flavor. I love nearly all varieties of coffee, but darker, European-style “second wave” coffee is dear to my heart.
I backed up the coffee with a large chocolate-dipped shortbread cookie ($4). Made to order by the Beach Bakeshop, these crisp, buttery morsels are the perfect complement. I also noticed that their packaged snacks include Moose Munch from Harry & David, a great Oregon company in Medford. And for later in the day, they offer a selection of Oregon-brewed beers as well.
But Joe’s is a lot more than Italian coffee and peanuts for the squirrels. On weekends through summer, they set up a grill on the outdoor patio at the rear of the store to make hamburgers. Our $10 cheeseburgers came with lettuce, red onion, and tomato, plus our choice of a bag of chips or a container of potato salad—the Twin Rocks view comes at no extra charge. We can see this being popular for beachgoers this summer, especially with the full calendar of festivals planned at the Wayside.
One final observation: Joe’s has an Air B&B on the top floor, with views of the ocean to the north. A reasonable $85 per night for up to four guests, this could come in handy if you have visiting family but don’t have room for them at home. (Let’s just say there’s a reason we call our house the Tiny Beach Cottage.) For more information, see their Web page, http://joessnacksandbeer.com, or stop in and ask Debra or Bryce about it.
