On April 18, Rockaway Beach lost a familiar face in the community: Jeff Hunter.
I first encountered Jeff when the Salty Strings were invited to rehearse in the recreation room at the Rockaway Beach Resort, which Jeff managed for years. His good humor and warmth was evident in every interaction. He was the kind of man you just wanted to get to know better.
I wish I’d had the chance. I sat down at the Beach Bakeshop recently with Cindy Gregory and Jeff’s widow, Nancy Roberts, to get some insight into why so many people have such fond memories of him. “Everybody wanted to know him,” Nancy said.
Before coming to Rockaway Beach, Jeff spent seven years managing the
Harborview Inn & RV Park in Garibaldi. Cindy said that position “is where he first started to get to know the locals.”
Through the RV park, Jeff ran crabbing and clamming workshops in
Garibaldi, teaching visitors how to identify, clean, and prepare clams from the bay. The workshops typically ended in the inn’s kitchen, with visitors making clam fritters from their catch. “He opened up the world to the coastal experience,” Cindy added.
Later, Jeff took over management of the Rockaway Beach Resort, where his “joke of the day” clipboard became a favorite tradition with guests and locals. He posted video from the beach cameras at the Resort, sharing the view of the ocean on social media. And those who owned units at the resort connected with Rockaway Beach in large part because of Jeff’s personality. “People maintained a relationship with Jeff because it was a friendship,” Cindy said.
When Jeff and Nancy moved to the house on Miller Street, near the Wayside, there was no kitchen, just a 10” sink on a one-piece molded vanity in the bathroom.
“I had five tables from thrift shops or gifts,” Nancy said, “and we had them stacked with all our things: a two-burner hotplate, a microwave, a slow cooker, and a toaster oven.” To wash up, Nancy had to run a hose from the yard and clean her dishes on the back porch.
This prompted a group of their friends to start the Hunter Suppers. Three days a week, they would bring meals to Jeff and Nancy while work proceeded on their kitchen. During this time, Dave and Katie White donated time and materials to help them put together a workable kitchen.
“It took a couple of months,” Nancy said, “but it made Jeff very happy.”
About five years ago, Jeff began noticing symptoms of deteriorating health, including diminishing strength and coordination. Initially, his doctors put it down to age-related changes. “But he was just 53,” Nancy said. They kept investigating.
After two years of inconclusive results, a neurologist confirmed that Jeff had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative nerve disease with no cure. Even then, Jeff brought his positive energy and focus.
“He told me, ‘I choose to live with ALS, not spend the rest of my life dying of it.’ And he did,” Nancy said. Cindy added, “He had a joy of life that kept him young.”
Jeff was 58 when he passed, leaving an empty spot in the community, though many have stepped in to support Nancy. It’s one of the things that drew Cindy to Rockaway Beach:
“When there’s pain or need,” she said, “this town comes together.”
A celebration of Jeff Hunter’s life is in the planning stages. Look for the date and location on social media, and in a future column here.
Closing with a word about a subject dear to my heart: the upcoming vote on the library levy. This is a renewal of the existing levy, which continues the current funding set to expire in June of this year. I’ll write more about the value of the library in future, especially about the upcoming book sale on July 2nd, but don’t forget to vote on May 17th.
All of us readers will thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.