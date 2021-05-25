The azaleas are in full bloom at our beach cabin and boy, are they ever beautiful! The Rhodies are still thinking about popping their little faces out, but not quite yet. Did you know that azaleas are in the same plant family as blueberries? That surprised me, but all I really care about is how spectacular they look in the yard. Since I have two black thumbs, I am quite thrilled they are still living. I do know beauty when I see it.
Dale's (my husband) grandparents lived in Netarts for years. They had an azalea nursery there and we are lucky enough to have a little piece of the original bush. Unfortunately, when we sold our house, we left the original plant in the yard. We are hoping that some day we can grow our little start as large as the bush we had to leave. I have never seen a bush with such a deep red blossom in all my years. We are hoping someday to leave a branch of ours to our daughter, Amber, so she can enjoy it like we enjoy it. She is more of a rose bush lover. She has several of my parent’s plants. I am not crazy about rise thorns, so I am glad she loves them so much.
There is a Go Fund Me Account for Heidi and Gary Stevenson. Their home in the Lake Lytle area burned down and is a total loss. She is the owner of Pampered Pets in Rockaway Beach and is well liked by all. Lynne Trullinger is organizing this fundraiser. Go to https://gofund.me/cad85bc9. I am amazed how many generous folks there are in our town, and outside. I always find that our town watches out for their own. That's what makes our town so special. R&R Espresso had a fundraiser for them last Friday too. Now that is totally fabulous!
This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, so I am sure there will be lots of tourists. People just need to get out and get away. Be prepared, you know our beaches will be littered, so I encourage those that can to bring a plastic bag with you as you walk the town and beach. Clean up as you go. And if you are a tourist, remember that this is our town and our piece of heaven. Please clean up as you go along. We will do the same when we visit where you live.
Free Fishing Day is on the 4th and 5th of June. Be sure to plan your outings around a fishing trip. Perhaps you could even have fish for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Happy birthday to all that have a birthday this month. A very happy birthday to my friends, Diane Greisen Larson, Terry Bowman and Doug Wiley. I hope all of you get to celebrate in grand fashion!
“No one is perfect- that's why pencils have drawers.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
