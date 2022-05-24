Author Henry James used to say that the most beautiful words in the English language were “summer afternoon.” And while I must admit a partiality to the phrase “Pay to the order of,” I have to agree with James — especially this summer in Rockaway Beach.
Most of our beloved summer activities are slated to resume, after two years without them. (Sadly, there is currently no plan to resume the Pirate Festival, due to the cost.) But Mayor Wilson has shared her excitement at the return of some of the activities we have so enjoyed, and so longed to see return.
Topping the list: the Fourth of July fireworks. My first Fourth of July here was in 2018, when I learned that Rockaway Beach is rated one of the top ten fireworks displays in the country. My wife and I walked to the Wayside, practically underneath the blossoming displays, and had our breath taken away repeatedly.
Last year, our grandchildren joined us and we set out lawn chairs in front of our house, a few blocks inland from 101. It was a huge thrill for the kids, and they are looking to visit us again over the Fourth.
One point that Mayor Wilson made about the 2021 fireworks: the pyrotechnic company had difficulty finding deep enough sand, at the side of the creek next to the Wayside, to mount the large mortars used to fire
their highest rockets. “Sand subsidence made it difficult to set them up,” she explained. “But we are making sure this year will be much more exciting than last year.”
Another returning event is the Fourth of July Parade, held at 11 AM on Monday, the 4th. The theme, “Celebrate Together Again,” highlights the return of this and other summer traditions. If you have an interest in participating, contact parade coordinator Linda Schmidt at (503) 606-6094, or by email at oregoncoasteventsco@gmail.com.
The parade really comes from all of us, to all of you. Got a classic car to show off? Baton-twirling skills? Juggling? Maybe even a flatbed truck full of ukulele players? (That’s so 2019… and was so much fun.) The application form is on line, accessible from the Oregon Coast Event
Company’s Facebook page. Their categories include floats, BIG trucks, automobiles, bicycles, band/drill team, walking, equestrian, and other.
Maybe close-order lawnmower marching and drill team? (This was a feature of the humorous Doo-Dah Parade for years, held in Pasadena as an irreverent alternative to the famous Rose Parade.) Parades are alwaysfun to watch, but if you really want to enjoy them, step up and walk the walk.
One of my favorite traditional activities for the Fourth has to be the Firecracker Wiener Nationals, a fundraiser for the Tillamook Animal Shelter. Held at the same spot as in prior years, Seaview City Park between North Coral and North Falcon street just behind the Post Office, this event is full of laughs, thrills, and surprises. My wife’s family grew up with dachshunds, and we still have a “grand dog,” Rudy, who participated in the Wiener Nationals a few years ago. Rudy’s performance was noteworthy for his stalwart refusal to run — dachshunds? Stubborn? Say it’s not so.
There will be All-Dog races if you don’t have a dachshund. I’m thinking of seven adorable Corgis in my neighborhood who would be just about as awesome to see sprinting down the field as the dachshunds.
Registration for the race is simple: show up with your dog at the park between Noon and 1 p.m. and look for the registration tent. (They ask kindly if you can register as close to noon as possible.) The races are free to spectators, and they ask a $5 donation to support the shelter.
Now if only the weather will get the memo that summer is approaching…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.