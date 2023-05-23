The listening session for the Salmonberry Trail Project on May 17 opened with attendees describing their favorite parts of living in Rockaway Beach. The single most common observation: walkability. Residents and visitors alike love the centralized, downtown business district between North and South 3rd street and the Wayside just at South First.

But more than walkability, the trail needs to address accessibility. Bill Hassell, president of the city planning commission, has been conferring with Victor Troxel on wheelchair access. Troxel, of course, traverses the city on his Segway, so he has a keen understanding of the challenges of navigating on a wheeled device. His beach-accessible wheelchairs are a welcome feature here in the summer.

