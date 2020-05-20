What a fabulous Mothers’ Day I had. I hope all you ladies had as much fun as me. Normally, I would have had a picnic/ukulele jam at our house, but this year, well, you know, everything is a bit different. But, that’s okay. I will just appreciate everything in my life that much more, when this is over.
Amber and I spent the entire day doing whatever I wanted. So, we played on our ukuleles! Almost all day, because we have to eat once in a while. Dale cooked spareribs, they were yummy! It was his first attempt, so we will try different recipes until we come up with the PERFECT ribs. After dinner, we played more ukulele. Now I can’t get Amber to join me when I play. She is so done, giggle. But I’m not.
Our favorite store, Etcetera, opened on May 15th. The building has been painted an awesome blue with white trim. You can’t miss it. Etcetera has masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, plus bleach water and paper towels. They have added directional arrows and six foot social distancing. Nobody is getting sick on their watch. If you are ready, this is a great time to support our local stores. And Etcetera is a perfect place to start!
I am kinda enjoying Facebook right now. It has been a great way to stay in touch with people, since I can’t visit in person. As long as folks keep things light, it is fun. Otherwise, it is what I call ‘the dark site’s’ of Facebook. Not so much fun. I just click those right out of the news feed, because, I have the power! Giggle!
This is a good year to come up with some new traditions for your friends and family. That’s because Rockaway Beach’s activities on the 4th have been cancelled. Among the cancelled events are: the parade, the Weiner Dog Races, the Lions’ Games on the Beach, and the Fireworks display at dusk. But we are such an awesome community, I know folks will have fun anyway, just a bit different than the norm. When given lemons, make lemonade. We can still have our Old Fashioned 4th of July, just taking safety precautions.
Boy, we will really appreciate next year, won’t we? Other North Coast coastal communities that have cancelled their fourth of July parade include Manzanita and Seaside. So we are in good company.
Yay! The DeNoble Farm Stand in Tillamook is open. We love getting our veggies there. They have artichokes, beets, fennel, turnips, radishes and zucchini. Everything in the stand is bagged and they ask that only one person at a time shops, and please, buy what you touch. They are on the Wilson River Loop.
“The sun will be shining, oh so much brighter, on the other side of this pandemic.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
