Mother’s Day was fabulous. I hope yours was good. Amber visited us for the weekend and we ate, sang and played ukulele, and even went to a few garage sales. It was a wonderful visit and I even shed a tear or two when she left. Some people say Mother's Day is over rated, that it is a ‘Hallmark' holiday, but I say it is a special day made especially for moms.
Dale went fishing on Monday after Mother’s Day with a good friend. They went to Odell Lake, and it was a good fishing day. Dale caught a 19" 15lb kokanee. Like the good fisherman they are, they took pictures, then released the little guy. Dale was beaming. He loves fishing!
Pat Patterson accidentally called me the other day. He is still actively trying to get folks interested in revitalizing Lumberman's Park in Garibaldi. Being the daughter of a railroad man, I hope he succeeds. Railroading was an integral part of the beginning of Tillamook County, especially Rockaway Beach. As a child, my dad spent lots of time working on derailments in Tillamook County. I never did ask him about them, but when he came home after a week of work, he was so tired. We just let him sleep.
There was a house fire up above Lake Lytle on the corner of Smith and Charlotte Street. It was Gary and Heidi Stevenson's house, and many of you may know Heidi if you get your dogs groomed. She is the owner of Pampered Pets. Gary and Heidi's home burned completely and Gary was burned, while successfully saving their animals, and then life lighted to Portland. Nice folks in the community have begun a fundraiser to help them. To donate, just go to ‘ https://gofund.me/df073871 ‘. They have lost everything. They are in need of meals, food, clothing and so much more. I will try to keep you updated on ways to help.
Zandra keeps me updated on the “Built-It" with a Lion event, so I will pass that knowledge on to you. This event gives children, four years of age and older, the wonderful opportunity to build a seed planter with Lion Club folks over Zoom. The kits are free and will be available just before the Zoom meeting at our Lions Club at 286 South Anchor St (behind city hall), on Friday, March 21st from 5-7pm. The Zoom meeting is on Saturday, May 22nd at 10am on Zoom. The Zoom link will be in the kits they receive on Friday, as will be all the instructions. Have fun kids! That's coming up in a few days.
Last week the craziest thing I have heard about happened right here in Rockaway Beach! What the heck? At 10:45am the RB Police Department, who are heroes, were notified about a suspicious item on North Miller Street. It was found between North 5th and 6th Avenues. The smart folks that found it thought it may be an explosive and called it in. (Thank goodness.) When the officer arrived, he thought it looked like a fireworks that had been modified to make a larger explosion than intended by the manufacturer. Our Public Works employees barricaded the area off and the Oregon State Police were called. It was then determined it was not safe to move so the area remained blocked off until the explosive unit arrived. Okay folks, this is CRAZY! But thank goodness for all involved to keep our community safe. Should you come across anything like this, call Tillamook County Dispatch at 503 815 1911 or if it is an emergency, call 911.
I just got a new 5G Samsung cell phone. T-Mobile has a new promotion that if you turn in an old phone, of which I have many, you get a new 5G phone. It is similar to what I had, but unfortunately in moving stuff from my old phone to my new phone, I accidentally closed my Evernote App. It had several thousand ukulele songs on it and I am sick about it. I have reached out to them for help, but so far, nothing. Other than that, I do like my new phone, and the price was perfect. How could I not do the exchange?
“Just because my path is different doesn’t mean I'm lost.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
