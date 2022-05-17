When we first arrived as full-time residents in Rockaway Beach in the fall of 2017, a number of people told us about the Meals for Seniors program at St. Mary By The Sea. Ever since, the program keeps coming up in conversation. Most of those who tell us about it add that people go for the social aspect even more than the food, getting to see friends and neighbors and enjoy a community meal together.
I’ve worked from home full-time since 2001, so I understand the value of getting out of the house and being around others. I recently dropped in to get a sense of what it’s all about.
For background, Meals for Seniors is a registered non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, serving Rockaway Beach residents since 2003. Their largest donor is the Hope Chest, located near the Post Office on highway 101. (During a visit the summer before we moved here, my wife and I found a pristine ceramic fondue set at the Hope Chest, which has since provided us with many enjoyable meals.) They traditionally have six fund-raising meals throughout the year, about which I’ll say more a little later.
After making the $4 donation (recommended, but no one is turned away if they’re unable to donate), I was cheerfully directed to the only open spot at one of the three round tables in use. To my delight, it was right next to our dear friend and neighbor, Sharon Hanson. I knew Sharon comes here for lunch often, and it was great to have someone familiar to talk with.
I shouldn’t have been worried about having people to talk with. The other folks at the table were very welcoming, and soon a lively conversation ensued between the ten of us breaking bread together. They made certain I received my entree, as well as the salad and dessert, and we socialized happily for the duration of lunch.
The menu varies every month, and is posted on social media on the first.
Meals are served Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 11:30 AM till 12:30 PM. One of my companions had to miss the next lunch to take a family member to a medical appointment. “And it’s meatloaf day,” she said with a disappointed sigh. “I hope my sacrifice is appreciated.”
Menu items for this month, in addition to meatloaf, include taco salad, beef stroganoff, chicken and cheese enchiladas, and more. Every lunch comes with a salad; mine combined fresh baby spinach leaves with raisins and chopped hazelnuts, and I chose raspberry vinaigrette from a selection of popular dressings. There’s even a bit of dessert, a slice of strawberry pastry and a chunk of blueberry scone the day I participated. And a vacuum pot of hot coffee completed the picture.
If you or someone you care for can’t make it to the dining room, contact the group at (503) 317-8967 to arrange a delivery. This is especially valuable to those recovering from surgery or a fall, or who otherwise can’t make it in person. According to the Meals for Seniors web site, http://mealsforseniorsrockawaybeach.org, last year saw them serve 3,078 meals in the dining room and 5,223 for delivery.
Still, the real value of the program could be felt in the welcoming conversation at my table, and in the happy tones overheard from the other two. Whether you drop in or support through donations, Meals for Seniors clearly makes a valuable contribution to the community.
And what better way to support than to attend the next French Toast Breakfast fundraiser on May 28, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend?
This will be the first group fundraiser for the organization since the pandemic started. Drop in between 8 AM and noon at 275 S. Pacific, on the ocean side of 101. The dining hall is located on the north side of the church. Bon appetit!
