This week has a few important notes. First is a reminder about the Listening Session regarding the Salmonberry Trail project, which will extend from Washington Street through Beach Street (across from Neah-Kah-Nie high and middle schools). The Listening Session will be hosted by Jon-Paul Bowles of Destination Management Advisors, who is managing the technical design phase of the project on May 17.
The Salmonberry Trail is meant to be a pedestrian and cycling path that extends throughout Rockaway Beach, with a special focus on the downtown business section between North and South 3rd streets.
Our city will be the site of the first completed segment of a planned 87-mile pathway (funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation) leading from Tillamook to Banks. Your input here is likely to set the standards for the rest of this historic project going forwards.
If you have ideas, concerns, questions, or other input, please join the conversation. The Listening Session runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at City Hall, 276 S. 101. You can also attend via Zoom; browse to the City’s Web site at http://corb.us and look for the live video link the day of the event. There are plans to have one additional listening session later this year.
Our summer activity schedule is starting to fill up with a number of events, including the return of one of the most-requested experiences from years past: the Pirate Festival. Still in the planning stages, the Chamber of Commerce plans to take donations at the Thursday Artisan Farmers Market.
That market experienced an enjoyable soft opening last week, with a number of booths from nearby businesses. Rockaway Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (212 Hwy 101 North, in the site of the old police station) had a mat next to the pirate ship play structure, where kids and adults demonstrated grappling techniques.
The Rockaway Renaissance Artists also had a table with art works for sale and information about how to participate. The group is in the final stages of painting a Peace Pole for founder Cindy Kay Gregory, who passed away earlier this year. There are a few spaces left if you have memories you’d like to share.
Other vendors included Josi Farms, El Trio Loco, tarot readings, jewelry and crystal booths, and more. My biggest personal regret: the folks from Upper Crust Pizza brought cannoli, which were sold out by the time I arrived. Next time for sure.
Other festivals planned for the summer include the 46th Annual Arts and Crafts Fair the first weekend in August. Hours are 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday August 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday August 5, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday August 6.
The 47th annual Kite Festival returns in mid-September, with the same daily hours on the weekend of September 15-17. As in years past, we’ll have fabulous kite flying teams from the American Kite Association on the beach at the Wayside, and vendors with handmade goods and more in the roundabout. Of course, the Lions Club will be there with their purple hot-dog trailer (their permit was unanimously approved at a recent City Council meeting). Make mine a spicy Polish dog, please.
Our 4th of July parade will have an unprecedented three Grand Marshals this year. Our nominees ended up in a three-way tie, so the council unanimously agreed to let them share the appreciation for what they have contributed to the city over the past year. Be sure to wave for each of them: Terry Walhood, Ronnie Duckworth, and the Rockaway Roastery.
The 4th of July parade also traditionally honors the Rockaway Beach Volunteer of the Year. For 2023, the council chose Sandi Johnson, of whom Mayor Charles McNeilly said, “She touches so much in our community.”
A final upcoming meeting: on May 25, Mayor McNeilly and City Manager Luke Shepard will host a get-together where citizens can engage with them on issues of interest or concern. The city also plans to hold its first Town Hall in July, and I’ll share more about that as the time grows neare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.