I am so tired of preparing meals. That’s it. I’ve said it. I have run out of ideas for different dinners. I’m not yet comfortable buying takeout, though we did get a garlic chicken pizza at the Barview Store, but I brought it home and cooked it. And on top of that, I agree 100% with Cecile Doyle and Anne Savage, I am really sick of my own cooking. I hope all of you are not in the same boat as me. Though, I really shouldn’t complain. I do have my good health. That is much more important. Okay, no more complaining. Giggle...
Barbara Trout has been really busy making protective masks to give to anyone that needs one. In return, she asked for them to donate to the Meals for Seniors Program. This is so awesome. Thanks Barbara and Elaine for helping this program out through the pandemic.
I love good news, and it seems like there is a lot of good news and good people in Tillamook County and beyond. The Meals for Seniors has had an abundance of donations to help them out. A few are anonymous, and a huge thanks to them, but there are some other donors that have also made a huge difference in an effort to help this worthwhile organization. Donations have come from not only our community, but also Gleneden Beach, Cloverdale, Neskowin, Tillamook, Manzanita, Oceanside, and Nehalem. Even our city’s part timers and second homeowners have donated. This includes donations from Aloha, Wilsonville, Beaverton, Tualatin, Welches, Tigard, Gresham, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, West Linn, Lake Oswego, Bend, Salem, Long view, Port Orchard and Vancouver. There are even donors from California, Illinois, and North Carolina! I am sure I missed a few, but you get it, right? People are always ready to step up and help, even in troubling times like this. Within our own community, some of the donors are Upper Crust Pizza, Littoral Bar, Tillamook County United Way, Tillamook Regional Food Bank and the North Tillamook County Woman’s Association. The City of Rockaway Beach and the Eugene Schmuck Foundation of Manzanita have come in with early grants to help Meals for Seniors at this time too. If I have missed someone, just know that each and every one of you are appreciated.
“Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are ALIVE!” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.