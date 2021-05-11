A lot of folks have been complaining about the garbage left in our town and on our beaches lately. Unfortunately, you won't change folks that do this, so how about turning lemons into lemonade. Bring a bag and gloves with you when you go for a walk, and pick the stuff that can be picked up by hand and dispose of it properly. Then you are turning a negative into a positive by doing the right thing. I have been here 44 years and have heard the same complaints since I arrived. Be proactive and you will feel really good. Tell your neighbors and friends to do the same. Love our community and make it the most beautiful place on earth! After all, it is our little paradise!
Well, the Fourth of July will continue to be a bit different this year. There is no parade or Weiner dog races, but we don't have any news about the fireworks yet. The OPRD (Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) have not made a decision about whether we can have the fireworks display or not. I will update you just as soon as I get that update. So, keep your fingers and toes crossed. Let's hope our numbers go down and we are allowed the patriotic display in the sky. After all, our town is famous for our July 4th events!
It is coming up quickly! I talked a bit about it last week. Saturday, May 22nd at 10am on ZOOM, your kids four years and older can “Build-It" with a Lion. The Build kits must be picked up from 5-7pm, Friday, May 21st at the Rockaway Beach Lions Club. The kits are free and ‘first come first served' until the kits run out. The kids will need parental supervision, a hammer and safety glasses. Each kit is donated in part by the Home Depot and Rockaway Knight Lions. The Zoom link will be in each kit. I will give you more info next week.
Our town has lost two of our awesome residents. Matt and Julie Martin have moved to the sunny state of Florida. Matt has been one of our Volunteer firemen for years and Julie and Matt owned our town bakery, the Beach Bakeshop. Good luck friends. We will miss you!
If you have any information about family, friends and upcoming events in Rockaway Beach, be sure to send me a note. I would love to share your good news with our community. And it really helps keep this column current. Thanks for reading my column. The pandemic has made writing a bit of a challenge. Any little tidbits will help.
“I am filled and surrounded with the positive energy of peace, calm and well being.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
