If I close my eyes, take a deep breath and click the heels of my red, white and blue shoes four times, maybe I can bring back a good old-fashioned Rockaway Beach Fourth of July Parade and Celebration…
Well, I don’t have to do that because some awesome folks and volunteers are busy working hard to bring us a good, no great, no ‘sparktacular’ 4th of July that will be so amazing that you will be clicking your barefoot heels on our sandy beach!
This year our community will look more like it had in the past. I am happy to say that there is a parade and fireworks. It is time for some patriotic cheer my friends! It is sponsored by the City of Rockaway Beach! Laura Schmitt has been hired to oversee the parade. She has experience in the past with the Garibaldi Days parade and events. The Lions Club will be having their kids events too! And there may be a scavenger hunt! This should keep our visitors and locals having fun all day! There are plans for much more, but it is a bit early to say for sure what they are.
So, the parade is on! Whoo hoo! Now, you know what that means! The city is seeking parade entries for our July 4th parade which begins at 11am. We need floats, bands, cool cars and more. The 2022 theme is ‘Celebrate Together Again.’ Applications are online. You can download your pdf at tinyurl.com/2022ParadeApp. Once you complete your application, send it to the Oregon Coast Event Company by email at oregoncoasteventco@gmail.com. If you have questions, just email your question directly. For those of us that prefer to talk to someone, you can contact Laura Schmidt at 503-606-6094. If you would like to volunteer or help in any way, please contact Laura too. It takes a lot of folks to make this day perfect. Let’s make this 4th one for the records!
Our Volunteer of the year this year is Cindy Kay Gregory. She started up the Hunter’s Helpers Facebook page to help Jeff Hunter and his wife Nancy through his battle with ALS. She also keeps up the flowers around the caboose, which was sorely needed and she does endless volunteer work. Cindy will be riding in our 4th of July parade, so you can give her a shout out thanking her for her endless community service.
The 15th Annual 2022 Firecracker Weiner Nationals are also returning this year. This is a charity dachshund race, which benefits the Tillamook Animal Shelter. There are both Wiener dog races and non-wiener dog races. They will have costume contests, trick contests, clothing to purchase and hot dogs for all. They will be on Monday, July 4th at 1pm. Registration is 12-1pm. The suggested donation is $5 for race registration This free event is at the Phyllis Baker City Park on Coral St. And folks, if you have never been to this event, well simply put, it is a riot!
John Luce will be 90 years old in June. You may wonder what that has to do with July 4th? Well, his wife, Sue, is planning a family and friends belated birthday party on Sunday, July 3rd from 1-4pm at the Lions Hall. Friends may want to drop by and celebrate with John. What fun! The 4th of July weekend is action packed!
As in the past, I see Rockaway Beach a ‘sea of red, white and blue’ on July 4th 2022. Let’s add some sparkle and sizzle by dazzling our families and tourists with our Hometown Americana! Yes, there will be a parade, your backyard barbecues, fireworks and games again this year. Get involved, decorate your homes and embellish your clothing… Each one of us can do so much to add twinkle to the festivities. I love the 4th of July!
I will update you as I get more information comes in. Let me know about your planned events. Okay, hang on friends! Ready, Set… SPARKLE!
That’s just a taste of Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
